Author B.A. Nieveen’s New Book, "Alesha in the Fatherland," is a Captivating Story of One Young Woman's Journey in a World That Goes Against Her Core Beliefs & Instincts
Recent release “Alesha in the Fatherland,” from Covenant Books author B.A. Nieveen, is a thrilling and poignant story that centers around Alesha, a young woman who finds herself confused and dejected by the world, which seems to go against her morals and all she's been taught. Desperate for a land where those with similar beliefs as her can be free, Alesha sets off to find such a place if it exists.
Genola, UT, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- B.A. Nieveen, a loving husband, father, and grandfather as well as an avid gardener and recreational fisher, has completed his new book, “Alesha in the Fatherland”: a stirring tale of one young woman’s journey as she navigates a world that stands against everything that she believes to find a place where other who think like her reside.
Born and raised in Nebraska, author B. A. Nieveen served in the U.S. Army for three years from 1971 to 1974 in army intelligence, where, for a year and a half, he was stationed at the Seventh RRFS. After receiving a BS and MS in civil engineering from the University of Nebraska, Nieveen worked on numerous civil engineering projects in the western part of the US, most notably the Sharon Steel and Midvale Slag Superfund sites. Now retired, Nieveen enjoys hunting the big game available in the Rocky Mountains and attempts to make a yearly trip to Bear Lake for the cisco run near the end of every January.
Nieveen shares, “Alesha finds herself in a world where her internal instincts are contrary to what she is often taught. In some instances, what she has been taught as a negative is now being promoted as a positive. It is a world of confusion and misdirection, so her choice had become to seek refuge where other individuals thinking as she does might reside. However, the allegorical trip there is not so easy, nor is the path always clear. This is the first part of her journey through the villages, lands, and cultures where many of the locations she passes through are hauntingly atrocious, others magical, while many are ridiculous. Nonetheless, they are all along the route she has taken in order to reach her final destination.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, B.A. Nieveen’s new book is the gripping first entry in Alesha’s epic quest to discover a land in which the people think similarly to her. Expertly paced and brimming with unique, fully realized characters, “Alesha in the Fatherland” will leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “Alesha in the Fatherland” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
