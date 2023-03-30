Author B.A. Nieveen’s New Book, "Alesha in the Fatherland," is a Captivating Story of One Young Woman's Journey in a World That Goes Against Her Core Beliefs & Instincts

Recent release “Alesha in the Fatherland,” from Covenant Books author B.A. Nieveen, is a thrilling and poignant story that centers around Alesha, a young woman who finds herself confused and dejected by the world, which seems to go against her morals and all she's been taught. Desperate for a land where those with similar beliefs as her can be free, Alesha sets off to find such a place if it exists.