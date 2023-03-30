Author Emeree Rosewood’s New Book, "Trail to Abiding Love," Follows a Love That is Formed Through Adversity, Fate, and a Little Help from Their Friends
Recent release “Trail to Abiding Love,” from Covenant Books author Emeree Rosewood, is a captivating faith-based love story that introduces readers to Ian and Ashton, lovers from different backgrounds.
New York, NY, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Emeree Rosewood, who was born and raised in the foothills of North Carolina, has completed her new book, “Trail to Abiding Love”: a riveting romance filled with unexpected twists and rooted in faith.
Ian is a hard man. His childhood made him that way. Raised by an unloving aunt and uncle, he isn’t sure he will ever know true love or if it even exists.
Ashton is a young lady who has made choices in her life to honor herself, God, and her grandmother. These choices are tested when she is carried away by Ian Black. His good looks and charm are enough to make her rethink who she knows she is.
Will Ashton give in to temptation, or will she remain strong? Find out how each of their past relationships brings together an unlikely pair.
Author Emeree Rosewood loves to spend time with her children and grandchildren at every chance she gets. When not writing, she enjoys reading, spending time on the coast, or traveling to see new places.
Emeree writes, “She opened her eyes, blinking, trying to clear the fog from her dream-filled night. Ashton was struggling to clear her thoughts and bring them back to the reality that could in no way be as good as the dream she was drawn from when the phone chimed.”
She continues, “In her dream, there was a warm breeze blowing the strands of her hair that had escaped a messy bun, sun shining down on the white sand of the beach as the waves ebbed and flowed, and she was in his arms. He was tall, maybe six feet two inches to her five foot seven inches. His hair was deep chestnut brown, and his eyes had a tenderness to them as if he could see into her soul.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Emeree Rosewood’s new book follows the romantic journey of Ashton and Ian.
Readers can purchase “Trail to Abiding Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Ian is a hard man. His childhood made him that way. Raised by an unloving aunt and uncle, he isn’t sure he will ever know true love or if it even exists.
Ashton is a young lady who has made choices in her life to honor herself, God, and her grandmother. These choices are tested when she is carried away by Ian Black. His good looks and charm are enough to make her rethink who she knows she is.
Will Ashton give in to temptation, or will she remain strong? Find out how each of their past relationships brings together an unlikely pair.
Author Emeree Rosewood loves to spend time with her children and grandchildren at every chance she gets. When not writing, she enjoys reading, spending time on the coast, or traveling to see new places.
Emeree writes, “She opened her eyes, blinking, trying to clear the fog from her dream-filled night. Ashton was struggling to clear her thoughts and bring them back to the reality that could in no way be as good as the dream she was drawn from when the phone chimed.”
She continues, “In her dream, there was a warm breeze blowing the strands of her hair that had escaped a messy bun, sun shining down on the white sand of the beach as the waves ebbed and flowed, and she was in his arms. He was tall, maybe six feet two inches to her five foot seven inches. His hair was deep chestnut brown, and his eyes had a tenderness to them as if he could see into her soul.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Emeree Rosewood’s new book follows the romantic journey of Ashton and Ian.
Readers can purchase “Trail to Abiding Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories