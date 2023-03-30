Author Connie Pitts’s New Book, "Bambi: The Spotted Goat," Centers Around the True Adventures of a Nubian Goat as She Navigates Her New Home & Tries to Make New Friends
Recent release “Bambi: The Spotted Goat,” from Covenant Books author Connie Pitts, is a heartfelt tale of a little goat, named Bambi, who is sold to a new owner that whisks her away from her best friend Josie to live a new life. When she arrives, the other goats don't take kindly to her, leaving her feeling lonely and dejected, until something suddenly changes one day for the better.
Bridgeport, TX, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Connie Pitts, a loving great-grandmother and author, has completed her new book, “Bambi: The Spotted Goat”: a beautiful true story of friendship and kindness that follows a small goat as she tries to get used to her new home, despite being met at first with hostility from her new goat family.
Ever since she made a splint for a broken bird’s wing, helped it to heal and recover, and watched as it flew away, author Connie Pitts has been on a path to love and care for animals of all shapes and sizes. As a classroom teacher, she began to compare the behaviors of children and realized that many animals and humans have similar hurtful experiences.
“‘Bambi’ is a true story, and I wanted to share it with children,” shares Pitts. “I noticed that when my great-grandchildren came to visit, they were totally captured by Bambi’s sweetness and affection for them. She and I became great friends, and she became the highlight of my day. By relating her story to others, I hope it will give much happiness and deeper insight to their own feelings. I also hope they will care more about animals and their feelings. Since writing this story, I have become more aware of how intelligent Bambi is, and I hope to write more stories about her in the future!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Connie Pitts’s new book follows Bambi as she goes from a lonely and sad goat in her new surroundings to having lots of friends and exciting adventures with them. With photographs of Bambi to help bring her tale to life, Pitts shares her story in the aim that readers of all ages will be able to identify with Bambi and find new hope and encouragement.
Readers can purchase “Bambi: The Spotted Goat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
