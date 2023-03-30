Author Connie Pitts’s New Book, "Bambi: The Spotted Goat," Centers Around the True Adventures of a Nubian Goat as She Navigates Her New Home & Tries to Make New Friends

Recent release “Bambi: The Spotted Goat,” from Covenant Books author Connie Pitts, is a heartfelt tale of a little goat, named Bambi, who is sold to a new owner that whisks her away from her best friend Josie to live a new life. When she arrives, the other goats don't take kindly to her, leaving her feeling lonely and dejected, until something suddenly changes one day for the better.