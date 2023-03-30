Author Nola A. Baker’s New Book, "When Life Throws You Lemons," is an Incredible Testimony of One Woman’s Indomitable Faith, Which Helped Her Triumph Against the Odds
Recent release “When Life Throws You Lemons,” from Covenant Books author Nola A. Baker, promises readers the un-tampered facts as they unfolded and provides fundamental principles on which to anchor their faith, hope, and assurance as they navigate the curveballs that life sometimes throws.
Columbia, SC, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nola A. Baker, a Jamaican who is currently a permanent resident in Columbia, South Carolina, has completed her new book, “When Life Throws You Lemons”: an empowering spiritual work that inspires readers to look for the hidden messages and lessons amid the difficult times in life.
Author Nola A. Baker is a virtuous wife, a phenomenal mother, and an awesome grandmother. Nola graduated from West Indies College, now Northern Caribbean University, with an associate degree in dietetics and nutrition. She also obtained a diploma in management studies from the Jamaican Institute of Management (University of Technology), a specialist diploma in healthcare from City and Guilds of London Institute, and an NVQ J certificate in practical nursing. She completed two years at the University of London (external system) School of Law. She recently completed the South Carolina State Board Registered Nurse Aide examination and is working as a certified nursing assistant at a nursing facility in Columbia, South Carolina. Nola enjoys cooking sumptuous meals for family and friends and writing short stories, poems, and letters of encouragement. She also makes scented candles and whipped shea butter, which family and friends thoroughly appreciate.
Nola writes, “Who would have thought that when I bumped into PP in Mandeville, it would have evolved like this. It was a long, dreary day at work. Mental lethargy and physical exhaustion hugged me almost to the point of suffocation. Having had enough of the drama, I dragged myself up from the desk, locked the doors and windows, then slowly descended the staircase, one deliberate step at a time
toward the taxi stand. Just as I approached the market opposite Johnson’s pharmacy, I saw PP (a past student). We greeted each other, talked for a while, and then said adios.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nola A. Baker’s new book encourages readers to become a blessing to others who might need them to be the sunshine on their cloudy day.
Readers can purchase “When Life Throws You Lemons” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
