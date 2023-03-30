Author Nola A. Baker’s New Book, "When Life Throws You Lemons," is an Incredible Testimony of One Woman’s Indomitable Faith, Which Helped Her Triumph Against the Odds

Recent release “When Life Throws You Lemons,” from Covenant Books author Nola A. Baker, promises readers the un-tampered facts as they unfolded and provides fundamental principles on which to anchor their faith, hope, and assurance as they navigate the curveballs that life sometimes throws.