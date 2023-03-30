John W. Shepard Ed. D’s New Book, “How to Applaud Yourself You Deserve It!” is a Profound & Eye-Opening Work Aimed at Helping Readers Discover Their True Self-Worth
Vista, CA, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author John W. Shepard Ed. D, a psychologist with more than forty years of experience as a tenured university professor, writer, public speaker, psychotherapist, organizational consultant, and seminar leader who also serves as the president of The Shepard Group, has completed his most recent book, “How to Applaud Yourself You Deserve It!”: a powerful guide for readers to discover themselves and what characteristics make them unique in order to improve their professional and personal lives.
“Between the covers of ‘How to Applaud Yourself You Deserve It!’ you will find the secrets of what makes you a truly special person,” writes Shepard. “Each of us possesses qualities that reflect our inborn uniqueness, yet it is rare that we fully realize what these personal traits are.
“In ‘How to Applaud Yourself You Deserve It!’ you will identify those specific attributes that will propel you to a higher quality of life. This means experiencing an improved sense of self-understanding, personal resolve, energy, and confidence. The book's text is also built to significantly enhance your career development, personal decision-making, and social and family relationships.
“While you undoubtedly will enjoy reading the book from start to finish, you will also experience a profitable journey unlike any event you may have encountered before. Armed with what you have learned about yourself and motivated to move forward with a newly discovered array of life possibilities, there is little you cannot accomplish!”
Published by Fulton Books, John W. Shepard Ed. D’s book provides readers the tools necessary to work towards a higher state of being by realizing they have the qualities necessary to conquer anything that life places in their path. Drawing on years of professional experience, Shepard leads the way for readers of all walks of life to uncover the limitless possibilities that life holds for them when they have a better understanding of themselves and their worth.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “How to Applaud Yourself You Deserve It!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
