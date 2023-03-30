Harold W. Weist’s New Book, "The Jade Cross: Book 3," is an Exhilarating Tale of a Retired U.S. Marine Sergeant Who Must Track Down a Madman with the Help of His Friends
Mount Juliet, TN, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Harold W. Weist, a retired member of the U.S. Marine Corps, has completed his most recent book, “The Jade Cross: Book 3”: a gripping adventure that follows a Marine Corps veteran as he, along with small band of close friends, chases after a man who believes he is the reincarnated form of a Vietnamese prince and will stop at nothing to resurrect an ancient and dangerous society.
During his career in the U.S. Marines, Harold W. Weist served a regular tour and two temporary assignments in the Republic of Vietnam from December 1965 to January 1967 with the Third Marine Division as an interrogator and translator, two months in 1969 at Third Marine Amphibious Group and two months in 1970 in the Saigon Civil Assistance Group. Since then, he has worked in nuclear security and retail security and ran computer operations for a chain store before retiring from the workforce. He has, for several years, volunteered with Veterans Service Organizations, which works to aid veterans and their families throughout the years.
“Master Gunnery Sergeant Travis Tolbane, USMC (RET), is leaving from an alleyway from his job as a mall security manager when he is ambushed by a trio of Vietnamese,” writes Weist. “Escaping from it by the arrival of Metro Police, he finds out from his friend, Detective Sergeant Parnell, that Tolbane’s friend Ba, his old interpreter from Vietnam, has been mutilated.
“He; his live-in Vietnamese girlfriend, Mai, who is Ba’s half sister; an old Marine friend, Parnell; and a Vietnamese priest must stop a maniacal piquerist, who thinks he is the reincarnated Thirteenth Century hero Tran Hung Dao, seeking an iconic Jade Cross and Tolbane’s lover, Mai, to rebuild an old society, the No Name. They chase him from Honolulu to Kowloon, Hong Kong, where he leaves a string of bodies, and to Hoi An City, Quang Nam Province, in the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, for a final solution.”
Published by Fulton Books, Harold W. Weist’s book is a spellbinding thrill ride that will take readers on an unforgettable journey, with danger lurking around every corner. As Travis and his group chase their dangerous enemy across the Pacific, readers will find themselves on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Jade Cross: Book 3” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
