D.H. Coop’s New Book, “Cookie Joe,” Tells the Story of How One Innocent Gesture of Sending Cookies to an Injured Soldier Forever Impacted His Life & the Lives of Others
Seal Beach, CA, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- D.H. Coop has completed his most recent book, “Cookie Joe”: a touching story of how one small act of kindness led to a lifelong tradition of spreading joy and compassion.
“While hospitalized, a soldier, Joe, received a package of cookies,” writes Coop. “This simple act of kindness from a stranger helped the soldier during his recovery.
“For many years, Joe and his wife repaid the kindness by anonymously sending packages of cookies to first responders and military individuals in local hospitals. When Joe passed away, his grandson carried on the cookie tradition.
“One day, a local reporter happened to be in a hospital when a package of cookies arrived for a patient. The reporter was determined to discover the name of the anonymous sender, which set off a string of events.
Published by Fulton Books, D.H. Coop’s book will take readers on a heartfelt and deeply emotional journey as countless lives are moved by the incredible anonymous generosity of others. Expertly paced and poignant, Coop weaves a beautiful story drawing from his own experiences that is sure to stay with readers long after its stirring conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Cookie Joe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
A resident of California, Fulton Books author D.H. Coop served as a fire paramedic in the Los Angeles County area for eleven years. As the result of a fall at a fire, he worked in the Fire Prevention Bureau for a year before taking a medical retirement and utilizing his social sciences teaching credential with a major in history to begin teaching. For twenty years Coop has written as a guest columnist on the subject of history, and drew upon his experience as a Marine, toolmaker, fire paramedic, fire-prevention plan checker, history teacher, avid reader, and a philatelist to write his historical fiction books, “The Philatelist” and “The Morning Dove.”
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
