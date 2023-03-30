Dr. Ringo Mowo’s Newly Released “The Mindset of the Rich: The 100 Great Philosophies to Live By” is an Empowering Examination of Key Tactics for Success
“The Mindset of the Rich: The 100 Great Philosophies to Live By,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Ringo Mowo, is a helpful resource for anyone seeking to expand their knowledge of effective business stratagem and skills.
New York, NY, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Mindset of the Rich: The 100 Great Philosophies to Live By”: a motivating collection of sound business theories. “The Mindset of the Rich: The 100 Great Philosophies to Live By” is the creation of published author Dr. Ringo Mowo, a dedicated husband and father of three who holds a degree in accounting from the University of Dar-es-Salaam. In February 2016, Ringo Mowo was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree (PhD) by Africa Graduate University for his over ten years contribution on empowering youth and less privileged communities in Tanzania.
Dr. Mowo shares, “Whether you are a Leader in the Business, Politics, Corporate, Government, Economics, Spiritual Leader or aspiring to be the leader in business and other areas of Life, desire to be the person of influence, substance and impact in the society, transforming lives around you and the people around the world, then The Mindset of the Rich is a great, powerful and life transformational book. It is written in such profound way inspiring you to get going to next page after the other. Each page is full of mind triggers, catalyst to think globally and in a big picture of achieving more and sharing more to influence, change and transform not only the few people around you but global touch.
“Reading this book will unveil many of the deep secret information that the rich people apply to gain control over the market and attain high heights of influences in the market place. It is in this book you will discover that success is not in the equation of state economy and it rarely depending on the regime in power but rather the mindset of an individual. You will learn tested and proven strategies, principles and tactics to pull resources in your present and far end vicinity, taking advantage of the resources and opportunities around, organize, coordinate, strategize, plan and maximize to your advantage and benefit many around the world. Remember, it’s real time to break the silence and go for your own call and purpose originally designed by God. You were not merely created for a paycheck, you deserve more than that and this book will surely kill the norms and challenge your mind to go for more and achieve great results, dreams and goals for your Life. Reading this book will surely mark you among the rare people in the world, people with purpose to influence and impact many lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Ringo Mowo’s new book shares thought-provoking advice on various approaches to expanding one’s overall success.
Consumers can purchase “The Mindset of the Rich: The 100 Great Philosophies to Live By” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Mindset of the Rich: The 100 Great Philosophies to Live By,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Mowo shares, “Whether you are a Leader in the Business, Politics, Corporate, Government, Economics, Spiritual Leader or aspiring to be the leader in business and other areas of Life, desire to be the person of influence, substance and impact in the society, transforming lives around you and the people around the world, then The Mindset of the Rich is a great, powerful and life transformational book. It is written in such profound way inspiring you to get going to next page after the other. Each page is full of mind triggers, catalyst to think globally and in a big picture of achieving more and sharing more to influence, change and transform not only the few people around you but global touch.
“Reading this book will unveil many of the deep secret information that the rich people apply to gain control over the market and attain high heights of influences in the market place. It is in this book you will discover that success is not in the equation of state economy and it rarely depending on the regime in power but rather the mindset of an individual. You will learn tested and proven strategies, principles and tactics to pull resources in your present and far end vicinity, taking advantage of the resources and opportunities around, organize, coordinate, strategize, plan and maximize to your advantage and benefit many around the world. Remember, it’s real time to break the silence and go for your own call and purpose originally designed by God. You were not merely created for a paycheck, you deserve more than that and this book will surely kill the norms and challenge your mind to go for more and achieve great results, dreams and goals for your Life. Reading this book will surely mark you among the rare people in the world, people with purpose to influence and impact many lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Ringo Mowo’s new book shares thought-provoking advice on various approaches to expanding one’s overall success.
Consumers can purchase “The Mindset of the Rich: The 100 Great Philosophies to Live By” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Mindset of the Rich: The 100 Great Philosophies to Live By,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories