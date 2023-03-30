Stephen P. Ansley’s Newly Released “Serving One Another: A Study of New Testament Gifts: Volume Three: The Ministry Gifts” is a Helpful Resource for Biblical Students
“Serving One Another: A Study of New Testament Gifts: Volume Three: The Ministry Gifts,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephen P. Ansley, is an informative and enjoyable examination of the New Testament.
Riverside, CA, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Serving One Another: A Study of New Testament Gifts: Volume Three: The Ministry Gifts”: a carefully presented study of what God has given the church. “Serving One Another: A Study of New Testament Gifts: Volume Three: The Ministry Gifts” is the creation of published author Stephen P. Ansley.
Ansley shares, “Gifts appear in Scripture primarily in three passages, each with its own list, with other gifts mentioned individually here and there in other parts of Scripture. This three volumes study of New Testament gifts deals with the three lists separately to honor the uniqueness of each list. You are invited to come along with the author in discovering what God has given to His people, including you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen P. Ansley’s new book is the culmination of his careful study of what God has given the world.
Ansley shares in hopes of spreading knowledge of the Gospel so others can find a deeper and more fulfilled relationship with God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Serving One Another: A Study of New Testament Gifts: Volume Three: The Ministry Gifts” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Serving One Another: A Study of New Testament Gifts: Volume Three: The Ministry Gifts,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
