April Williams’s Newly Released "More Than Enough" is a Motivating Message of Empowerment for All of God’s Children
“More Than Enough,” from Christian Faith Publishing author April Williams, is a purposeful challenge to all that will push readers to reflect and persevere in of fulfilling one’s divine purpose in Christ.
Grand Rapids, MI, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “More Than Enough”: a heartfelt reminder of one’s inherent worth and potential. “More Than Enough” is the creation of published author April Williams, an educator, a youth leader, and an ambassador for God. April was born in Detroit, Michigan, and later moved to Kalamazoo, Michigan, where she attended Western Michigan University to pursue a degree in English. Upon graduating, she began working at an elementary school as a paraprofessional as she continued to answer the call of God on her life.
Williams shares, “'More Than Enough' is a book that focuses on shedding off our life of mediocracy and stepping into a life of abundance as a believer. It’s compelling as well as challenging. More Than Enough will cause you to reevaluate and realign your life so that it matches with the Word of God. It allows you to get to a place where you will see worth, value, and purpose within yourself, the same way God does. More Than Enough is about God’s people living out loud. That means no longer looking for nor accepting validation from man but whether knowing our validation comes from the Word of God. It allows a transparent moment to shine a light on our lives as Christians so that we begin to walk a bold and dedicated life for Christ without any hesitations.
“Whether you are male or female, young or old, this book is for you. Whether you are a sold-out believer, lukewarm, or unsaved, this book is for you. 'More Than Enough' will help you find the spiritual stamina within yourself to do away with all limitations and to live a life that is more than enough.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, April Williams’s new book offers readers an encouraging, food for thought approach to rejuvenating oneself personally and spiritually.
Williams shares in hope of aiding others in breaking complacent patterns and pushing them towards positive change.
Consumers can purchase “More Than Enough” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “More Than Enough,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
