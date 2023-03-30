A.D. James’s Newly Released “Granddad and the secret to Kickapoo Cane” is a Whimsical Tale of an Unexpected Friendship
“Granddad and the secret to Kickapoo Cane,” from Christian Faith Publishing author A.D. James, is an amusing adventure that finds two lonely creatures coming together to find the zest of life again.
Wichita, KS, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Granddad and the secret to Kickapoo Cane”: a charming and imaginative story drawn from the life of a beloved grandfather. “Granddad and the secret to Kickapoo Cane” is the creation of published author A.D. James, who was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas. She spends most of her time working with underprivileged children and is an alumna of Newman University where she received her bachelor’s degree in business.
James shares, “Eighty-year-old granddad had lived a fulfilled life with a loving wife, four children, a sizeable garden, and he was quite active in church, and if you should ever drive by his way, you will undoubtedly see him working around the outside of his home, fixing a little of this and managing a lot of that; he loved to stay active. Though life was not happily ever after for the old man, like in most fairy tales, he managed to make do. Yes, he did a lot of making do. After the passing of his wife, things were very difficult, and when the kids moved out, even more arduous, which led him to sink into a very low place.
“But on one particular day, Granddad found himself alone, scared, and a witness to something so frightening and profound it would change his life as he knew it forever. And in this one instance, he will be challenged and thrown completely out of his comforts. Will Granddad have the courage to face his fears, or will he run for the hills? I think I would run for the hills! Oh dear! What will happen to Granddad?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A.D. James’s new book will entertain young imaginations as they race to see just what is lurking in the mysterious cave.
James blends imaginative fun with an important message of faith during challenging times to bring readers a fun and uplifting tale.
Consumers can purchase “Granddad and the secret to Kickapoo Cane” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Granddad and the secret to Kickapoo Cane,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
