Harold W. Sullivan’s Newly Released "Back on the Farm: Volume 1 and 2" is a Collection of Entertaining Tales of Growing Up on a Rural Farm in West Virginia
“Back on the Farm: Volume 1 and 2,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Harold W. Sullivan, is an enjoyable trip back in time to life in the 1930s through the 1940s to explore the challenges and triumphs of growing up on the family farm.
New York, NY, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Back on the Farm: Volume 1 and 2”: a delightful selection of stories that bring family history to life. “Back on the Farm: Volume 1 and 2” is the creation of published author Harold W. Sullivan, a dedicated husband for sixty-six years with a lifelong passion for crafting compelling stories. He grew up on the farm and later graduated from West Virginia University with a master’s degree in agriculture. A majority of his career was spent as a teacher of agriculture in high schools, before working for the WV Department of Vocational Education until his retirement.
Sullivan shares, “'Back on the Farm' is a collection of 176 humorous stories Harold Sullivan wrote for his grandchildren about growing up on a farm in Comet, West Virginia, during the ’30s and ’40s. The moments that were the basis of the stories were frozen in time for the author, and his fond retelling—'When I was a boy, back on the farm’—recreates that life in the reader’s mind too.
“His stories are of small triumphs, giant failures, and a few in between. They are funny tales of his relationship with his younger sister, whom as one story recounts, he convinced to let him shoot her with a homemade BB gun. This sister then pretended it didn’t hurt so she would shoot him too! Many of the stories are about his hardworking mother, such as the time Harold and his sister made mud pies with eggs from the farm (a huge financial loss in the Depression) and Momma spanked them twice—once for the act and again when she found they had taken all the eggs.
“The hero of many of his stories was his father, a ‘big man’ in many ways, whose battle with the ‘pushy cow’ showed the personality of the man—and of the cow.
“Harold’s stories are of a way of life that doesn’t exist anymore in the tiny community of Comet, West Virginia, which doesn’t exist anymore either. But for the people who lived there, or for anyone who has lived on a farm, the tales from Harold’s memory bring back a simpler time worth revisiting. These stories, of a boy growing up among hardworking and close-knit family and community, are a love song to life, Back on the Farm.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harold W. Sullivan’s new book brings a time in history and a town from bygone memory to current and future generations.
Sullivan’s passion for storytelling is on display within the pages of this captivating and humorous autobiography.
Consumers can purchase “Back on the Farm: Volume 1 and 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Back on the Farm: Volume 1 and 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
