Future Horizons Releases: "Bobby and Mandee's Good Touch Bad Touch"; Spanish Edition Now Available

Arlington, TX, April 07, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Good Touch, Bad Touch is a must-read for all parents who want their children to learn to advocate for their own safety and personal boundaries.When it comes to bad touches, Bobby advises children, "Whether it is a stranger, or someone you know well, the rules to be safe are always the same: Say no! Run away! And find a grown-up friend to tell!" This book is designed for parents to read with their children, and for teachers to share with their classes. Empower your children to keep themselves safe!Bonus content includes:- Bobby and Mandee’s Touch Test a quiz along with page numbers for each answer.- 911 Tips for Parents a guide for teaching kids when and how to dial 911.- My List of Safe Grown-ups to Call a blank form that parents and children can fill out together.- Secrets and Surprises—There’s a Big Difference.