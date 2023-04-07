Future Horizons Releases: "Bobby and Mandee's Good Touch Bad Touch"; Spanish Edition Now Available
Robert Kahn has a Master’s Degree in Education. It was during Kahn’s tenure as a sixth grade teacher that he became concerned about the safety issues that involve children and decided to become a Deputy Sheriff to help educate and protect our youth from harm. He started a Stranger Danger program in local schools and community service organizations. Local law enforcement credits this program in foiling over 40 attempted abductions by strangers.
Arlington, TX, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Good Touch, Bad Touch is a must-read for all parents who want their children to learn to advocate for their own safety and personal boundaries.
When it comes to bad touches, Bobby advises children, "Whether it is a stranger, or someone you know well, the rules to be safe are always the same: Say no! Run away! And find a grown-up friend to tell!" This book is designed for parents to read with their children, and for teachers to share with their classes. Empower your children to keep themselves safe!
Bonus content includes:
- Bobby and Mandee’s Touch Test a quiz along with page numbers for each answer.
- 911 Tips for Parents a guide for teaching kids when and how to dial 911.
- My List of Safe Grown-ups to Call a blank form that parents and children can fill out together.
- Secrets and Surprises—There’s a Big Difference.
When it comes to bad touches, Bobby advises children, "Whether it is a stranger, or someone you know well, the rules to be safe are always the same: Say no! Run away! And find a grown-up friend to tell!" This book is designed for parents to read with their children, and for teachers to share with their classes. Empower your children to keep themselves safe!
Bonus content includes:
- Bobby and Mandee’s Touch Test a quiz along with page numbers for each answer.
- 911 Tips for Parents a guide for teaching kids when and how to dial 911.
- My List of Safe Grown-ups to Call a blank form that parents and children can fill out together.
- Secrets and Surprises—There’s a Big Difference.
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Categories