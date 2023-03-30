Sallie Jo Hawken’s Newly Released "God And Good Horses" is a Compelling Story of Hope and Survival as a Little Girl Gets a Second Chance at a Good Life

“God And Good Horses,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sallie Jo Hawken, is a touching story of family, faith, and healing old wounds as readers get to know a young girl on a path of healing after being tossed painfully through the foster care system.