Sarah Dawn’s Newly Released "Spring Renewal" is a Captivating Adventure That Starts with a Wish for Revenge and Leads to Unexpected Growth
“Spring Renewal,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Dawn, is a delightful adventure of unexpected twists and lessons of fate as a young warrior princess sets out on a mission that will change the course of nations.
New York, NY, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Spring Renewal”: an exciting young adult fiction filled with imaginative action and affable characters. “Spring Renewal” is the creation of published author Sarah Dawn, a devoted daughter and sister who was born and raised in central Indiana.
Sarah Dawn shares, “A calling deep inside.
“A dream that no other can see.
“Revenge on the man that ruined her life.
“Aviva loves her land and her people, but treachery from eleven years past has etched bitterness deep inside her soul. Forever dreaming and royal to the core, she sets out on an adventure she deems to be right—an adventure that will lead her to victory or death.
“But when she meets her enemies, she knows her life has changed forever. Will she be able to continue on her quest for revenge or trade her bitterness for renewal?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Dawn’s new book will delight and entertain as readers find themselves swept away to mystical realms.
Sarah Dawn’s love for creative writing is apparent within the pages of her flagship novel. Readers will race to see what awaits Aviva on her journey of self-discovery.
Consumers can purchase “Spring Renewal” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Spring Renewal,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
