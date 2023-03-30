Kimberley Mabe’s Newly Released “Jackson and Liam meet Lainey and Lukah on an Adventure” is a Celebration of the Blessing That All Babies Represent

“Jackson and Liam meet Lainey and Lukah on an Adventure,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimberley Mabe, is a fun tale of the excitement that surrounds the birth of new life as two young boys discuss key scripture they have learned while engaging in imaginative play.