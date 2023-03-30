Kimberley Mabe’s Newly Released “Jackson and Liam meet Lainey and Lukah on an Adventure” is a Celebration of the Blessing That All Babies Represent
“Jackson and Liam meet Lainey and Lukah on an Adventure,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimberley Mabe, is a fun tale of the excitement that surrounds the birth of new life as two young boys discuss key scripture they have learned while engaging in imaginative play.
Big Stone Gap, VA, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Jackson and Liam meet Lainey and Lukah on an Adventure”: a delightful narrative that helps young readers learn key scripture related to creation and birth. “Jackson and Liam meet Lainey and Lukah on an Adventure” is the creation of published author Kimberley Mabe.
Mabe shares, “Jackson and Liam have been enjoying family adventures for several years. Great news came to Liam about God blessing his family with twins who were due to be born very soon. This adventure takes Jackson and Liam to the hospital to meet the twins soon after their birth. What an exciting time to share Bible stories about courage to face challenges and about being thankful for the blessings of new siblings.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberley Mabe’s new book will delight young imaginations and help older siblings begin to understand the wonder of their new baby sibling.
Pairing a heartfelt message based in scripture with enjoyable artwork, Mabe shares in hope of encouraging upcoming generations in their understanding of God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Jackson and Liam meet Lainey and Lukah on an Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jackson and Liam meet Lainey and Lukah on an Adventure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mabe shares, “Jackson and Liam have been enjoying family adventures for several years. Great news came to Liam about God blessing his family with twins who were due to be born very soon. This adventure takes Jackson and Liam to the hospital to meet the twins soon after their birth. What an exciting time to share Bible stories about courage to face challenges and about being thankful for the blessings of new siblings.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberley Mabe’s new book will delight young imaginations and help older siblings begin to understand the wonder of their new baby sibling.
Pairing a heartfelt message based in scripture with enjoyable artwork, Mabe shares in hope of encouraging upcoming generations in their understanding of God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Jackson and Liam meet Lainey and Lukah on an Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jackson and Liam meet Lainey and Lukah on an Adventure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories