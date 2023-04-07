Tucker Company Worldwide Welcomes Greg Testa, VP of Business Development
Greg Testa joins Tucker Company Worldwide as Vice President of Business Development.
Haddonfield, NJ, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In December, Tucker Company Worldwide welcomed Greg Testa to the company as Vice President of Business Development after twelve successful years in the manufacturing industry. Greg came to the organization as an accomplished and growth-focused sales management professional with extensive experience in generating bottom-line impact through targeted sales initiatives aligned with emergent business strategies and hands-on experience and success in sales team member development.
“We are confident that Greg's capabilities, skillset, and leadership are what we need to drive our new sales strategy forward. It is an exciting time for the Sales organization here at Tucker,” said Jeff Tucker, CEO.
Greg was instrumental in successfully driving strategic sales growth initiatives at his previous company, resulting in bottom-line impact. He is highly accomplished in leading sales teams through structural development and has consistently demonstrated the ability to advance companies into emergent market channels and establish new and innovative verticals.
“I am extremely excited to officially transition into the role of Vice President Business Development and am very thankful for the training, time, and effort of everyone at Tucker to help get me up to speed. I am a firm believer that you are only as good as the people around you and we have a lot of great people at Tucker. Looking forward to spending more time with the sales team and strategically developing new and incremental business for the organization,” said Greg Testa, VP of Business Development.
Greg Testa earned a Business Management degree while playing basketball for Millersville University. He then became Graduate Assistant Coach for the Millersville Men's Basketball Program and received an M.B.A. in Management.
In his role as VP of Business Development, Greg leads Tucker's sales organization and oversees the National and Inside Sales teams. Tucker is pleased to welcome Greg to the team.
About Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America, specializing in notoriously complicated freight, like temperature-controlled, oversized, and high-value, high-security shipments. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of the business, evident by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by its meticulous approach to carrier selection. Learn more about the Tucker difference at tuckerco.com.
“We are confident that Greg's capabilities, skillset, and leadership are what we need to drive our new sales strategy forward. It is an exciting time for the Sales organization here at Tucker,” said Jeff Tucker, CEO.
Greg was instrumental in successfully driving strategic sales growth initiatives at his previous company, resulting in bottom-line impact. He is highly accomplished in leading sales teams through structural development and has consistently demonstrated the ability to advance companies into emergent market channels and establish new and innovative verticals.
“I am extremely excited to officially transition into the role of Vice President Business Development and am very thankful for the training, time, and effort of everyone at Tucker to help get me up to speed. I am a firm believer that you are only as good as the people around you and we have a lot of great people at Tucker. Looking forward to spending more time with the sales team and strategically developing new and incremental business for the organization,” said Greg Testa, VP of Business Development.
Greg Testa earned a Business Management degree while playing basketball for Millersville University. He then became Graduate Assistant Coach for the Millersville Men's Basketball Program and received an M.B.A. in Management.
In his role as VP of Business Development, Greg leads Tucker's sales organization and oversees the National and Inside Sales teams. Tucker is pleased to welcome Greg to the team.
About Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America, specializing in notoriously complicated freight, like temperature-controlled, oversized, and high-value, high-security shipments. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of the business, evident by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by its meticulous approach to carrier selection. Learn more about the Tucker difference at tuckerco.com.
Contact
Tucker Company WorldwideContact
Erin McIlhenny
856-317-9600
https://tuckerco.com
Erin McIlhenny
856-317-9600
https://tuckerco.com
Categories