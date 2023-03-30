"Pirin Planina," by George Topîrceanu, Now Available from Histria Books
Palm Beach, FL, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Pirin Planina: Tragic and Comic Episodes from Captivity, by George Topîrceanu. The book is published by the Center for Romanian Studies, an independent academic research institute, based in the United States, whose mission is to promote knowledge and understanding of Romanian history and culture worldwide. Titles from the Center for Romanian Studies are published exclusively by Histria Books.
In Pirin Planina: Tragic and Comic Episodes from Captivity, Romanian poet and writer George Topîrceanu (1886-1937) describes his experiences as a soldier during World War I. Despite his bleak surroundings and vivid descriptions of death and tragedy that he witnessed, Topîrceanu managed to find humor in the most unusual circumstances, making Pirin Planina a truly unique account of the War. His experiences will leave the reader perplexed.
While fighting in the battle of Turtucaia in September 1916, Topîrceanu fell captive to the Bulgarian army. After a series of adventures, he ended up in a prison camp at the base of the Pirin Mountains. There, he fought for survival in one of the harshest environments imaginable. But the hardships he faced within the camp could not stifle the satirical spirit for which he is famous in Romanian literature. Topîrceanu’s unique blend of drama, tragedy, and humor will immerse the reader into the world of a soldier during World War I.
Born in Bucharest, Romania, on March 21, 1886, George Topîrceanu became famous for his poetry, prose, parodies, and satire. His distinct poetry received critical acclaim, and he became a member of the Romanian Academy in 1936. He died on May 7, 1937, but his works are still taught in Romanian schools, where they are a mandatory part of the curriculum. Readers around the world now have a chance to discover the genius of George Topîrceanu for the first time in this third volume in the Classics of Romanian Literature series from the Center for Romanian Studies, enhanced with original Illustrations by Romanian artist Olga Rogozenco.
Pirin Planina: Tragic and Comic Episodes from Captivity, 150 pp., Hardcover, ISBN 978-1-59211-149-7, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
