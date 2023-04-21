NIX Becomes HIMSS Gold Corporate Member
NIX is proud to announce that the company has joined the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) as a Gold Corporate Member.
St. Petersburg, FL, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HIMSS is a global, cause-based, not-for-profit organization focused on better health through information and technology. This partnership will help NIX further our mission of bringing innovative technology solutions to the healthtech industry.
HIMSS corporate members have access to key insights, best practices, and education to make healthcare more accessible, affordable, and efficient. With this partnership, NIX can now leverage HIMSS’s extensive network and resources in order to develop better solutions for healthcare providers.
“Becoming a Gold Corporate Member allows us to share our expertise in digital healthcare solutions with the HIMSS community, and helps us stay at the forefront of innovation. With our deep knowledge of the healthcare sector and HIMSS’s commitment to advancing healthcare through information and technology, we can create powerful solutions to improve patient outcomes,” said Natalie Tkachenko, Healthcare Software Engineering Advisor at NIX.
About HIMSS
HIMSS leads efforts to optimize health engagements and care outcomes through thought leadership, education, events, market research, and media services around the world. Founded in 1961, HIMSS encompasses more than 64,000 individuals, of which more than two-thirds work for healthcare providers, governmental, and not-for-profit organizations across the globe, plus over 640 corporations and 450 not-for-profit partner organizations who share this mission. HIMSS, headquartered in Chicago, serves the global health IT community with additional offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. For more information on HIMSS, visit himss.org.
About NIX
NIX is a global software engineering company with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we have empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. NIX is trusted by world-renowned companies, enhancing their businesses and assisting in achieving new heights through our technology solutions.
