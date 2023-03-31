Alretta Tolbert’s Newly Released "My Grandma’s Love" is a Charming Children’s Work That Explores the Importance of Love in a Creative Fashion
“My Grandma’s Love,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alretta Tolbert, is a delightful family narrative that follows a growing family in the pursuit of love.
Tracy, CA, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My Grandma’s Love”: a lighthearted celebration of family connection. “My Grandma’s Love” is the creation of published author Alretta Tolbert, a proud native of Detroit, Michigan, currently living in California, and has one daughter, Sierra; four brothers—Thomas Jr., Charlie, Lovenne, Alphonso; and two sisters—Theresa and, twin sister, Retta.
Tolbert shares, “I pray that as beautiful people pick up this book based on the title that they would be reminded of their grandma’s love for them. God gave me this story one day after church service, and I began to write it. Two of the characters were real people in my life. Additionally, Grandpa and Grandma remind me of growing up with my lovely parents, four brothers, and three sisters on the west side of Detroit, Michigan, in a close community with families, churches, colleges, fun, music, GM, tigers, baseball, and love that was second to none.
This book and others following are about God’s love for us all and that growing up will always be a part of you—the good and bad times. Find peace in the good times to strengthen your walk with God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alretta Tolbert’s new book will delight young readers with its engaging and unique storytelling.
Tolbert shares in celebration of her own family and a resounding faith in God’s love as she presents a warmhearted fiction to be shared with young and old alike.
Consumers can purchase “My Grandma’s Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Grandma’s Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
