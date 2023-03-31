Taneka Walston’s Newly Released "Good Morning, Beautiful" is an Encouraging and Interactive Approach to Daily Reflection and Prayer
“Good Morning, Beautiful,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Taneka Walston, is a helpful resource for those seeking opportunities to expand and nurture a connection with God.
New York, NY, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Good Morning, Beautiful”: a helpful and comforting guide to daily devotions. “Good Morning, Beautiful” is the creation of published author Taneka Walston, a dedicated wife and mother who pursues a variety of entrepreneurial opportunities, including founding Integral Hair Affair, Hydrated and Healthy, and Hiswifehisrib.
Walston shares, “The moment you wake up, there are expectations waiting for you: family, friends, work, school, life! I remember this particular day. Feelings of doubt, inadequacy, and condemnation flooded my mind. It wasn’t even 8:00 a.m., I needed a divine interruption, and boy, did I get one.
“'Good Morning, Beautiful' was the lifeline I needed. As God began to speak to me, I began to write. His love and acceptance filled my entire space. The clouds of doubt, fear, and condemnation were dispelled by just three words: ‘Good morning, beautiful.’
“This devotional is filled with sentiments directly from the heart of God to you, His precious child.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Taneka Walston’s new book will resonate with many as they take time to reflect on each devotion.
Walston balances encouraging and personal writings with space for personal journaling efforts.
Consumers can purchase “Good Morning, Beautiful” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Good Morning, Beautiful,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Walston shares, “The moment you wake up, there are expectations waiting for you: family, friends, work, school, life! I remember this particular day. Feelings of doubt, inadequacy, and condemnation flooded my mind. It wasn’t even 8:00 a.m., I needed a divine interruption, and boy, did I get one.
“'Good Morning, Beautiful' was the lifeline I needed. As God began to speak to me, I began to write. His love and acceptance filled my entire space. The clouds of doubt, fear, and condemnation were dispelled by just three words: ‘Good morning, beautiful.’
“This devotional is filled with sentiments directly from the heart of God to you, His precious child.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Taneka Walston’s new book will resonate with many as they take time to reflect on each devotion.
Walston balances encouraging and personal writings with space for personal journaling efforts.
Consumers can purchase “Good Morning, Beautiful” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Good Morning, Beautiful,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories