Sina Odejinmi, PhD’s Newly Released “Walking in the Mighty Anointing” is an Empowering Message of Connection Between Mankind and the Holy Trinity
“Walking in the Mighty Anointing,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sina Odejinmi, PhD, is an impactful discussion of how to create true connection between God for anyone willing to be purposeful in their worship.
West Valley City, UT, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Walking in the Mighty Anointing”: a helpful resource for developing effective prayer and worship practices. “Walking in the Mighty Anointing” is the creation of published author Sina Odejinmi, PhD, the founder of God is Faithful ministries who earned a PhD degree in chemistry from the University of Iowa in 2005.
Odejinmi shares, “The book illustrates the knowledge of the things that any believer in Jesus Christ must have to receive and use the anointing of the Holy Spirit at a greater depth to edify the body of Christ today. It also illustrates the practical knowledge of the Bible on how to make prayers more effective and build up a sound interactive relationship with the Trinity of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit as it pertains to the acts of the Holy Spirit in making miracles happen today.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sina Odejinmi, PhD’s new book will challenge and inspire readers to a new understanding of how God works within our lives.
Odejinmi brings readers a potent message of the supreme power of God within the pages of his concise, but informative, new book.
