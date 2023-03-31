Nancy Hastings’s Newly Released "Mission Possible" is an Engaging Story of the Blessings and Challenges Discovered on a Fateful Mission Trip
“Mission Possible,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Hastings, is a delightful reimagining of a true story that finds two determined missionaries on an unexpected journey of fate during a trip to South America.
Hillsdale, MI, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Mission Possible”: an engaging historical fiction with heart. “Mission Possible” is the creation of published author Nancy Hastings, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who has over thirty years of experience in freelance journalism.
Hastings shares, “‘Mission Possible’ is the story of two ambitious young Americans convinced God has called them to share the good news of the gospel in South America. The couple, George and Alice, and their young son, Phillip, embark on the unknown in the early 1950s as they are given the plans for their mission work in the Presbyterian East Mission of Brazil. After a brief time serving a church in Tennessee, as a newly graduated seminary student, George is ready to fulfill his dream of serving abroad. Alice is excited to embark on this adventure in a land where she and her husband can bring a sense of hope to many, while grappling with a new life and a growing family. Their limitations and naiveté are compounded with perils of the jungle, along with the endless physical, language and cultural differences encountered. Though often weary, both remain yielded to whatever means the Lord uses to train and equip them. Every part of their life goes beyond all the boundaries of their imagination as it is woven into a colorful tapestry sometimes torn, but always repaired. Their amazing adventure is fundamentally based on a real-life story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Hastings’s new book will draw readers in as they journey back to the 1950s with Alice, George, and Phillip.
Hastings provides an immersive reading experience that brings a bygone era to life as an exciting spiritual adventure unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “Mission Possible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mission Possible,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hastings shares, “‘Mission Possible’ is the story of two ambitious young Americans convinced God has called them to share the good news of the gospel in South America. The couple, George and Alice, and their young son, Phillip, embark on the unknown in the early 1950s as they are given the plans for their mission work in the Presbyterian East Mission of Brazil. After a brief time serving a church in Tennessee, as a newly graduated seminary student, George is ready to fulfill his dream of serving abroad. Alice is excited to embark on this adventure in a land where she and her husband can bring a sense of hope to many, while grappling with a new life and a growing family. Their limitations and naiveté are compounded with perils of the jungle, along with the endless physical, language and cultural differences encountered. Though often weary, both remain yielded to whatever means the Lord uses to train and equip them. Every part of their life goes beyond all the boundaries of their imagination as it is woven into a colorful tapestry sometimes torn, but always repaired. Their amazing adventure is fundamentally based on a real-life story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Hastings’s new book will draw readers in as they journey back to the 1950s with Alice, George, and Phillip.
Hastings provides an immersive reading experience that brings a bygone era to life as an exciting spiritual adventure unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “Mission Possible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mission Possible,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories