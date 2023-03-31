Gregory Dixon’s Newly Released “Wesley And The Adventures Of Suds Boy” is an Imaginative Adventure of Good Versus Evil
“Wesley And The Adventures Of Suds Boy,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gregory Dixon, is a celebration of a child’s imagination as a little boy proves that physical limitations are no match for an active and vibrant mind.
Douglassville, PA, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Wesley And The Adventures Of Suds Boy”: a fun adventure that finds a secret superhero going against a dangerous foe. “Wesley And The Adventures Of Suds Boy” is the creation of published author Gregory Dixon.
Dixon shares, “Little guys are a wonderful bunch filled with giggles and imagination much. This is a story of one such little boy, born with many problems, but oh so much joy.
“He dreams of importance and making his plans, helping the children throughout all the land.
“Wesley had a stroke when he was only two weeks old. It left him with a broken body, but his imagination and spirit so bold. So come and take an adventure with this lad if you all please, for Wesley is about to fight his greatest foe yet—something evil, something he would soon regret.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gregory Dixon’s new book pairs a delightful narrative with imagery brimming with action that will captivate the imagination of young readers.
Consumers can purchase “Wesley And The Adventures Of Suds Boy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wesley And The Adventures Of Suds Boy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
