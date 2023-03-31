Elisa Rivas’s Newly Released "Princess Beauty" is an Enjoyable Blend of Familiar Fairy Tales with an Imaginative Twist
“Princess Beauty,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elisa Rivas, is an exciting tale of opposing forces and twists of fate as a young princess finds herself swept up in a series of unexpected adventures.
Sweet Home, OR, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Princess Beauty”: a creative adaptation of beloved, familiar folklore. “Princess Beauty” is the creation of published author Elisa Rivas, a 27-year-old writer who loves to play with her writing style, from dark thrillers to light fairy tales, all written in either first or third person. As an adult, Elisa was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder which helped with her imagination for creative writing. Elisa was born in San Francisco, raised in Oregon through fourth grade, finished formal education in Maryland, attended a year at Minot State University in North Dakota, moved back to California, and finally settled in Oregon. She owns her first house and lives with her grandmother and dog, River.
Rivas shares, “How much do you know about your fairy tales? Did you know that they’re all connected? Did you know that it takes many hardships in a princess’s life to achieve a happily ever after?
“Love and Hate are two fairies fighting about whether or not the lovely Princess Bonnie should receive a happily ever after. Hate is determined to be the fairest one of all, and Bonnie stands in the way of her success. Love wants peace throughout the human realm, but when she discovers Hate is focusing on targeting Princess Bonnie, Love does all she can to protect her. Throughout their battle, Bonnie learns that she has a powerful and dangerous enemy who threatens her life several times as she lives out fairy tales that are well known and loved today. Love learns how to turn the struggles in life into positives while Hate continues to abuse her power. Will Love win the war? Will Princess Bonnie get her happily ever after? Will Hate become the fairest one of all and force Bonnie to receive a happily never after? Read to find out.
“In this book, various fairy tales link to form one story—the story of Princess Beauty.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elisa Rivas’s new book will delight the imagination as readers immerse themselves in the magical tale of Princess Bonnie.
Consumers can purchase “Princess Beauty” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Princess Beauty,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
