Jose Olavarria Jr.’s Newly Released "Jasmine’s Rescue" is an Enjoyable Tale of a Kindhearted Little Girl and an Important Lesson of Faith
“Jasmine’s Rescue,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jose Olavarria Jr., is a thoughtful and uplifting narrative that encourages readers in the concept that God places us on our paths for a reason.
Lake Worth, FL, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Jasmine’s Rescue”: an encouraging and warmhearted story of a kind deed and a lasting friendship. “Jasmine’s Rescue” is the creation of published author Jose Olavarria Jr., a retired Army veteran and United States Postal Service worker.
Olavarria shares, “Jasmine’s Rescue shows a child’s innocence where a child’s curiosity brings out love and healing, imitating our Lord Jesus Christ. Jasmine’s Rescue is an inspiration for all children around the world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jose Olavarria Jr.’s new book encourages young readers as they start on their path of developing a solid spiritual foundation.
Olavarria shares in hope of offering a helping hand and encouragement in faith to upcoming generations as well as a lighthearted reading experience.
Consumers can purchase “Jasmine’s Rescue” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jasmine’s Rescue,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Olavarria shares, “Jasmine’s Rescue shows a child’s innocence where a child’s curiosity brings out love and healing, imitating our Lord Jesus Christ. Jasmine’s Rescue is an inspiration for all children around the world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jose Olavarria Jr.’s new book encourages young readers as they start on their path of developing a solid spiritual foundation.
Olavarria shares in hope of offering a helping hand and encouragement in faith to upcoming generations as well as a lighthearted reading experience.
Consumers can purchase “Jasmine’s Rescue” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jasmine’s Rescue,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories