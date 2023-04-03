Frances J. McAliley’s New Book "Special Days to Celebrate" is a Guide to Help Young Readers Learn the Many Holidays Celebrated in America & Why & How They Are Celebrated
Blue Bell, PA, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Frances J. McAliley, a retired teacher who has worked with children for forty years as a mother, grandmother, teacher, and youth leader, has completed her most recent book, “Special Days to Celebrate”: an educational guide aimed at helping younger readers to understand the various holidays through the year that are celebrated in America, and why one celebrates them.
“This book was written to help explain to preschoolers and primary school students why and how different holidays are celebrated,” writes McAliley. “As a nursery school teacher, I found that three- and four-year-olds were very aware of the decorations, commercials, and special foods associated with the holidays, but they did not know the reason for the holiday. The children had many questions about what they observed. I couldn’t find information written on their level to answer their questions, so I wrote my own stories. This book contains the stories I wrote.”
“I hope this book will help parents and teachers who find themselves in the same situation as I was in, with explanations for their children.”
Published by Fulton Books, Frances J. McAliley’s book is the perfect tool for parents to help teach readers of all ages about the holidays that different cultures in America observe, and the important meaning behind each one.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Special Days to Celebrate” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
