J. Eileen’s New Book, "A Precious Moment," is an Intriguing Tale That Follows a Young Couple & Their Animals as They Experience a Series of Mysteries in Their Small Town
New York, NY, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author J. Eileen, who was born and raised on a farm in central Iowa alongside many animals to care for, has completed her most recent book, “A Precious Moment”: a charming and fascinating tale that explores the mysteries that Dave and Katy, along with their two animals, encounter throughout their new year.
Eileen shares, “Dave and Katy begin a wonderful life together with Chester, a Maine coon cat, and Samson, a cockatoo. Residing at the three-story yellow Victorian house located in the country outside of the town, Sweetwater, Oklahoma, several mysteries develop.
“Samson, the cockatoo, is out of his cage every morning, but the door on the cage is still latched shut. An open cracker box is also found on the kitchen counter every morning with a cracker missing.
“On the other side of the open bookcase entrance under the hidden oak staircase, Father Williamson notices a door.
“Chester admires a new friend at the Garden and Landscape Store. Dave and Katy’s first sledding party in January and Valentine’s Day celebration in February do not end well. A big surprise is coming for Dave, Katy, Chester, and Samson.
“Will Dave and Katy be able to solve the mystery of how Samson, the cockatoo, gets out of his cage and why a cracker box is lying open on the kitchen counter with a cracker missing every morning?
“What lurks behind the door under the hidden oak staircase on the other side of the open bookcase entrance? Who is the new friend Chester is admiring at the Garden and Landscape Store? Why doesn’t Dave and Katy’s first sledding party and Valentine’s Day celebration end well? What will the surprise be for Dave, Katy, Chester, and Samson? A new year begins!”
Published by Fulton Books, J. Eileen’s book will follow Dave, Katy, Chester, and Samson and take readers on an unforgettable journey as the four of them try to get to the bottom of each riveting mysterious occurrence. Expertly paced and full of compelling characters, this poignant tale will inspire readers to build castles of possibilities within their life’s journey just as the author has done and is sure to remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “A Precious Moment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
