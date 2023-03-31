Author The Living Breathing James Brown’s Book, “A Panther’s Father IV,” is the Return of Jean Paul, the Panther, & His Exploits of Fighting Crime & Keeping the Peace
Recent release “A Panther’s Father IV,” from Newman Springs Publishing author The Living Breathing James Brown, is the return of Jean Paul the panther and his many allies and rogues gallery as he fights to keep the world safe.
Bryan, TX, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Living Breathing James Brown has completed his new book, “A Panther’s Father IV”: a gripping story picking up where the previous book left off with Jean Paul returning to the mantle of The Panther, working to keep it safe in this assortment of stories, focused primarily on his attempt to stop a wave of worldwide sex trafficking, and that starts in Texas.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, The Living Breathing James Brown’s potent tale features others in the journey as well from the enigmatic Granny Z and her tales of Dr. Bahu, to his family’s travel to Dr. Weaver investigating the cause of the outbreak, and each of them coming together to be the team that’ll make things right.
