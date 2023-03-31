Author Patricia Friedberg’s New Book, "Letters from Wankie," Explores Author's Experiences Living in Zimbabwe with Her Husband During the Mid-Twentieth Century
Bradenton, FL, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "Letters from Wankie" is a unique true story based on the collection of some 500 air letters the author, British-born Patricia Friedberg, wrote home to England in the mid-1950s, during the first two years of her marriage to her South African physician husband. Together, the newlyweds moved to the remote mining town of Wankie in the far northwest corner of Southern Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) where he was employed as a colliery doctor. More than 50 years later, after her mother passed away, Patricia found among her mother's papers the bundle of air letters neatly tied and safely stored. Reading through the collection it was evident that the letters contained an incredible, historical account of life during the colonial years as seen through the eyes and writings of a young woman, twenty years of age, who was, unbelievably, even to herself, employed as Clerk of the Court at the Native Commissioner's Office. Despite the enormous cultural differences the young Londoner faced -- the challenging and often shocking exposure to tribal practices and native law -- she carried on, overcoming obstacles with spunk and grit and a saving sense of humor.
Long Description
Patricia Friedberg, a London-born author who has written numerous articles, plays, docudramas, and screenplays, has completed her new book, “Letters from Wankie”: a collection of letters and stories from the author’s past when she lived in a small town in Zimbabwe after moving there with her husband for his work.
“Eight years after my father died my mother passed away,” shares Friedberg. “They had lived all their lives in London and had moved only twice in their long marriage. It had come time for me to sell what could be sold, pack what I chose to keep and give to charity shops anything they might deem profitable for their organizations. In a bottom drawer of my parents’ dressing table I found love letters they had sent to each to each other when they were courting and, to my surprise, bundles of blue air letters I’d mailed from Rhodesia, where I began my married life. The love letters I set aside, feeling it too soon to intrude on their privacy. The air letters intrigued me. I stopped what I was doing, untied the string around the first bundle and began to read.
“One after another gave a glimpse into colonial Africa in the mid-fifties. There were spelling mistakes and grammatical errors, but none of that mattered. Memories flooded back—had I really been that person in that small 'town' called Wankie? I had in my hands a personal account of those colonial years. I packed the letters carefully and took them back to the States, where I filed them away thinking perhaps they, like my parents’ letters, would make interesting reading for my children and grandchildren in years to come.”
Friedberg continues, “‘Letters from Wankie’ has been both a duty and a lesson that I felt more and more compelled to write. It tells the truth about one small area of Africa at a time when a country named Rhodesia had a promising future. Today, Zimbabwe teeters on the edge of starvation and ruin. It is not the country I left all those years ago.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Patricia Friedberg’s engaging tale is a poignant and historic first-hand account of what life was like during the mid-1950s in what is now known as Zimbabwe. From learning of different cultural practices to overcoming her feelings of loneliness in being so far from her family, Friedberg takes readers on an intimate journey as she bares her soul, sharing her private communications to her parents that lay hidden for so long.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Letters from Wankie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Long Description
Patricia Friedberg, a London-born author who has written numerous articles, plays, docudramas, and screenplays, has completed her new book, “Letters from Wankie”: a collection of letters and stories from the author’s past when she lived in a small town in Zimbabwe after moving there with her husband for his work.
“Eight years after my father died my mother passed away,” shares Friedberg. “They had lived all their lives in London and had moved only twice in their long marriage. It had come time for me to sell what could be sold, pack what I chose to keep and give to charity shops anything they might deem profitable for their organizations. In a bottom drawer of my parents’ dressing table I found love letters they had sent to each to each other when they were courting and, to my surprise, bundles of blue air letters I’d mailed from Rhodesia, where I began my married life. The love letters I set aside, feeling it too soon to intrude on their privacy. The air letters intrigued me. I stopped what I was doing, untied the string around the first bundle and began to read.
“One after another gave a glimpse into colonial Africa in the mid-fifties. There were spelling mistakes and grammatical errors, but none of that mattered. Memories flooded back—had I really been that person in that small 'town' called Wankie? I had in my hands a personal account of those colonial years. I packed the letters carefully and took them back to the States, where I filed them away thinking perhaps they, like my parents’ letters, would make interesting reading for my children and grandchildren in years to come.”
Friedberg continues, “‘Letters from Wankie’ has been both a duty and a lesson that I felt more and more compelled to write. It tells the truth about one small area of Africa at a time when a country named Rhodesia had a promising future. Today, Zimbabwe teeters on the edge of starvation and ruin. It is not the country I left all those years ago.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Patricia Friedberg’s engaging tale is a poignant and historic first-hand account of what life was like during the mid-1950s in what is now known as Zimbabwe. From learning of different cultural practices to overcoming her feelings of loneliness in being so far from her family, Friedberg takes readers on an intimate journey as she bares her soul, sharing her private communications to her parents that lay hidden for so long.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Letters from Wankie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories