Author Samuel Kelsey’s New Book, "Phantoms: Book of Eel, Book 2," Centers Around a Band of Heroes as They Fight Against an Evil Faction That Threatens Their Home & Lives
Recent release “Phantoms: Book of Eel, Book 2,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Samuel Kelsey, follows young Griffon and his group of travelers who have done their best to find answers in a world ravaged by a phantom virus. Now aware of a magic world connected to theirs, they'll have to tap into this power in order to defend their home from a dangerous enemy: the Eels.
Mechanicville, NY, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Samuel Kelsey, a second-year student at SUNY–ESF studying environmental biology, has completed his new book, “Phantoms: Book of Eel, Book 2”: a gripping fantasy that follows a small band of heroes as they prepare to face an onslaught from a dangerous and vile gang that continues to grow more powerful with each day.
“The world for the group has been flipped before their very eyes,” writes Kelsey. “After a shocking reveal from Griffon and White, the group discovers that the world around them is nothing like they could have imagined. An entire second side of the world, filled with magic, bizarre creatures and quite literal manifestations of evil have remained hidden before their very eyes. But this barrier between the human and magic world isn’t just a powerful border.
“It’s also the root of the entire Phantom outbreak that’s afflicted the world.
“But there isn’t much time to dwell on this fact. The Eels, the vicious gang that’s threatened the group on their travels, is expanding fast. And they’re moving in on the little farmstead they’ve been calling their home. Even with magic now on their side, fighting off this group of brutes will be near impossible. However, a pair of strangers connected to the magical world might have the information they need to have a chance. Not only that, they may know just what to do to figure out what’s causing the Phantom outbreak in the first place.
“Now Griffon and the others must prepare themselves for the fight of their lives. Nothing about the Phantoms could have prepared them for facing the Eels head-on before the gang completely destroys them. But maybe something in the world of meisurs can…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Samuel Kelsey’s is the second installment in the author’s epic “Phantoms” saga, continuing the adventures of Griffon and his companions as they attempt to survive within their post-apocalyptic world. Although Griffon’s group now have magic at their disposal, things seem grimmer than ever in this spellbinding tale that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on their fight against the Eels and their ever-growing presence.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Phantoms: Book of Eel, Book 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
