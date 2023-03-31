Author Samuel Kelsey’s New Book, "Phantoms: Book of Eel, Book 2," Centers Around a Band of Heroes as They Fight Against an Evil Faction That Threatens Their Home & Lives

Recent release “Phantoms: Book of Eel, Book 2,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Samuel Kelsey, follows young Griffon and his group of travelers who have done their best to find answers in a world ravaged by a phantom virus. Now aware of a magic world connected to theirs, they'll have to tap into this power in order to defend their home from a dangerous enemy: the Eels.