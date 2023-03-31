Author Evelyn Mc Lemore’s New Book, "Poetry, Prose, and Ballads," is a Thought-Provoking Series That Invite Readers to Learn of the Author's Life Through Her Poems

Recent release “Poetry, Prose, and Ballads,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Evelyn Mc Lemore, is a profound series of poems and writings that reflect upon the author's life, from her childhood growing up in the Ozarks to experiencing the gift of love. Written directly from the author's soul, readers are sure to discover something new within the pages of “Poetry, Prose, and Ballads.”