Author Evelyn Mc Lemore’s New Book, "Poetry, Prose, and Ballads," is a Thought-Provoking Series That Invite Readers to Learn of the Author's Life Through Her Poems
Recent release “Poetry, Prose, and Ballads,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Evelyn Mc Lemore, is a profound series of poems and writings that reflect upon the author's life, from her childhood growing up in the Ozarks to experiencing the gift of love. Written directly from the author's soul, readers are sure to discover something new within the pages of “Poetry, Prose, and Ballads.”
New York, NY, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Evelyn Mc Lemore, who grew up in the Ozarks of Missouri and was one of five children, has completed her new book, “Poetry, Prose, and Ballads”: a collection of heartfelt poems that reflect upon the author’s experiences, from nature to love and Christ’s incredible salvation.
Through her poetry, Mc Lemore takes readers on an intimate journey through her memories, such as in the poem, “Take Me Back to the Ozarks,” in which she writes, “Take me back to the Ozarks || Where the Osage River flows || The yellow moon is shining || and tall corn fills the rows.
“Listen to the whip-poor-will || The calling of the dove, || Where we spent many an evening || telling of our true love.
“I want to go back to the Ozarks || Watch that old river flow. || Where we fell in love together || oh so very long ago.
“I want to walk through the meadow || When the grass is wet with dew. || Where we walked along together || as sweethearts always do.
“Those days have gone forever || Now it’s just a memory. || All the promises you made || ’neath the blooming dogwood tree.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Evelyn Mc Lemore’s engaging and captivating poems are sure to delight readers of all backgrounds as they experience the incredibly rich tapestry of the author’s history. Beautifully written and deeply personal, Mc Lemore bares her soul, inviting readers to take a peek at the experiences that shaped her world view.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Poetry, Prose, and Ballads” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
