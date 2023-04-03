Nila Schnirl’s New Book, "The Little Acorn," is a Sweet and Inspiring Children’s Story That Teaches Readers Not to be Preoccupied by the Worst-Case Scenario

Recent release “The Little Acorn,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nila Schnirl, is the story of an anxious young acorn who desperately does not want to fall to the ground. As the seasons come and go, he learns that falling from his beloved tree may not be as bad as it seems.