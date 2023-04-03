Nila Schnirl’s New Book, "The Little Acorn," is a Sweet and Inspiring Children’s Story That Teaches Readers Not to be Preoccupied by the Worst-Case Scenario
Recent release “The Little Acorn,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nila Schnirl, is the story of an anxious young acorn who desperately does not want to fall to the ground. As the seasons come and go, he learns that falling from his beloved tree may not be as bad as it seems.
Ravenna, OH, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nila Schnirl, a nurse with a new-found passion for writing children’s books, has completed her new book, “The Little Acorn”: a delightful and uplifting account of what happens when a brave acorn faces his fears.
“He knew as soon as he was ripe, something would get him and eat him,” writes Nila Schnirl. “For sure, he knew it. All the other acorns had ripened and were already eaten by birds or squirrels. He was alone and scared.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nila Schnirl’s charming tale follows a young green acorn who clings on to a tree. As squirrels gather underneath him, he is terrified that he will fall and be buried or eaten. His fears grow as he ripens and starts to come loose from the tree. A squirrel picks him up when he inevitably falls, but will his fate be as bad as he thinks?
The squirrel buries the acorn in the hopes of coming back for him in the winter. But when winter comes around, the acorn is nowhere to be seen. He has survived by hiding underneath the snow. When the snow starts to melt, something surprising happens—the acorn grows into a beautiful tree! “The Little Acorn” teaches young readers the valuable lesson to always look on the bright side.
Readers who wish to experience this wholesome work can purchase “The Little Acorn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
