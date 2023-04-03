Author Heather Makoutz’s New Book, "Goodnight, My Snuggly Bug," is a Good Story for Any Child to Drift Right Off to Dreamland with
Recent release “Goodnight, My Snuggly Bug,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Heather Makoutz, is the story of the magic of dreamland and how easy it is to get there.
Pardeeville, WI, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Heather Makoutz, a former nurse and current medical coder, along with a mother of two, has completed her new book, “Goodnight, My Snuggly Bug”: a touching book that reads like a flowing poem, read to a young girl by her parents as she gets ready for bed, and the beautiful and colorful descriptions of dreamland that await her as she closes her eyes.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Heather Makoutz’s magical tale is full of love and wonder, the perfect companion for any parents to read to their child at night, hopefully to ensure all sorts of pleasant and sweet dreams for everyone’s little ones.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase “Goodnight, My Snuggly Bug” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
