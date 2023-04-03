Author Percy Townsend’s New Book, "Millie and John," is the Exciting Sequel to "To Kill a Cat," Following Millie and John’s Search for Their Missing Cousin
Recent release “Millie and John,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Percy Townsend, joins Millie and John Austin as their beloved cousin, Mark Austin, has disappeared, taking them to Mexico on their desperate search.
Houston, TX, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Percy Townsend, a decorated war veteran and retired army officer, has completed his new book, “Millie and John”: an enthralling novel that follows Millie and John in their search for their cousin. This book is the follow up to his previous published novel, “To Kill a Cat.” Author Percy Townsend is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, East Central University, and the US Army’s Command and General Staff School. He has lived in ten different countries and traveled in twenty-one others, most extensively in Ireland, Mexico, and Cuba.
Townsend writes, “He had left the country without telling them or anyone else that he was leaving or where he was going. With the help of two clues provided by Mark’s maid, Maria, Millie and John were able to determine that Mark was probably in San Miguel, Mexico. They decided to go there and look for him. There, they learned that he had been murdered and buried in an unmarked grave in a remote area of the state of Guanajuato. John was able to gain access to Mark’s two bank accounts. One was in San Miguel; the other was a Swiss account. With this extra money to spend, Millie and John decided to extend their stay in Mexico and do some sightseeing. They had many memorable adventures in Mexico, which included the celebration of their thirty-second wedding anniversary and an unexpected tragedy.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Percy Townsend’s unpredictable tale follows Millie and John’s adventures in Mexico as their search for their missing cousin takes one unexpected turn after another.
Readers who wish to experience this striking work can purchase “Millie and John” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
