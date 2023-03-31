Author Peter Quintieri’s New Book, "Petey Penguin and the Case of Little Lost Lenore," is a Captivating Story That Follows Petey Penguin as He Tries to Help a Little Girl

Recent release “Petey Penguin and the Case of Little Lost Lenore,” from Covenant Books author Peter Quintieri, is a delightful tale that introduces readers to Petey Penguin and his psychiatric practice for animals.