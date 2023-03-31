Author Peter Quintieri’s New Book, "Petey Penguin and the Case of Little Lost Lenore," is a Captivating Story That Follows Petey Penguin as He Tries to Help a Little Girl
Recent release “Petey Penguin and the Case of Little Lost Lenore,” from Covenant Books author Peter Quintieri, is a delightful tale that introduces readers to Petey Penguin and his psychiatric practice for animals.
Osawatomie, KS, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Peter Quintieri, a husband, art house film enthusiast, and clinical and forensic psychiatrist, has completed his new book, “Petey Penguin and the Case of Little Lost Lenore: A Dr Q. and Nurse Q. Children’s Book”: a children’s story that brings readers into the world of Petey Penguin when he needs to help a bullied little girl.
Quintieri writes, “Petey Penguin and the Case of Little Lost Lenore tells the story of an eccentric penguin psychiatrist who only treats animals until one day, a nine-year-old little girl who is being bullied at school enters his office and needs help. Petey becomes a bit insecure at first, as he is only accustomed to helping animals. Lenore has bad vision and wears thick lenses; she wears braces on her legs because sometimes she falls when she walks, requiring special gym classes, and is ridiculed by her classmates.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Peter Quintieri’s new book introduces young readers to Petey Penguin and his medical office. Petey is a psychiatrist that is only used to dealing with animal patients. When a bullied young girl shows up to his office one day, he needs to figure out the best way to help her. The two work together to get through this unusual appointment.
In the end Petey and the young girl learn some important lessons from each other, as Quintieri writes, “She is an odd little girl in pain who learns self-respect and healing from all three animal characters. The penguin doctor learns that he can help humans in the therapeutic process while helping himself.” Young readers get to learn these important lessons right alongside the main characters.
Readers can purchase “Petey Penguin and the Case of Little Lost Lenore: A Dr Q. and Nurse Q. Children’s Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
