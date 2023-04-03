Author Candy Warner’s New Book, "(Living) Dancing with Disabilities," is a Faith-Based Account of the Author's Experiences as a Mother of a Son with Multiple Disabilities
Recent release “(Living) Dancing with Disabilities: Learning to Let God Lead,” from Covenant Books author Candy Warner, is a stirring and deeply personal autobiographical account of the author's life and struggles in raising a son with severe disabilities and how, through her trials, she forged her unwavering faith in the Lord to become a believer in his glory and find strength to continue on.
Dover, PA, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Candy Warner, who was born and raised in York County, Pennsylvania, and currently resides there with her husband, Kerry, her son, Austin, and her daughter, Kaylynn, has completed her new book, “(Living) Dancing with Disabilities: Learning to Let God Lead”: a captivating memoir that explores the author’s life journey to discover God's blessings, not only in times of abundance, but in times of challenges as well. From beginning to end, readers will witness how the author was sure her life was complete, until she had her son, Austin, who, unknowingly at the time of his birth, would be a true blessing despite his multiple disabilities.
Through the author’s reflections and life story, readers will witness how she went from a nonbeliever to a born-again Christian, through God’s unwavering love, forgiveness, and grace. He was constantly “pulling” her to Him throughout life’s circumstances. At the time, she may have shaken it off as a coincidence, but she soon realized it was God showing her how she can be blessed even through the most raging storms in life. He was preparing her for the life He laid out for her and her family to raise a child with disabilities.
“(Living) Dancing with Disabilities” follows Warner’s fear and anger as she attempts to understand the Lord’s reasoning for allowing her precious son to have serious disabilities, which at times seemed like the enemy himself was in total control. Warner will reveal how her husband and daughter become a true blessing from God, acting as the support she needed who could work together to give Austin the best life possible, even with the sometimes-daily seizures and, at times, pure rage.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Candy Warner’s new book discusses how, throughout her life, the author slowly becomes a believer, and, with her husband and daughter’s support, she found the strength from her Heavenly Father to get up each day and face her daily challenges. By sharing her story, Warner hopes to connect with other parents of children with disabilities, and help them to know they are not alone, and encourage them to look towards the Lord in times of struggle as she once did, as He will deliver unto them to courage to continue ahead no matter the difficulties that life presents.
Readers can purchase “(Living) Dancing with Disabilities: Learning to Let God Lead” online at Apple Books, Amazon, and Barnes and Noble or by request at bookstores everywhere.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
