Author Candy Warner’s New Book, "(Living) Dancing with Disabilities," is a Faith-Based Account of the Author's Experiences as a Mother of a Son with Multiple Disabilities

Recent release “(Living) Dancing with Disabilities: Learning to Let God Lead,” from Covenant Books author Candy Warner, is a stirring and deeply personal autobiographical account of the author's life and struggles in raising a son with severe disabilities and how, through her trials, she forged her unwavering faith in the Lord to become a believer in his glory and find strength to continue on.