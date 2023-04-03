Author Reba Whitley’s New Book, "Ireland's Viper," is an Exhilarating Mystery of One Family's Dangerous Encounter in Which They'll Seek Out the Lord to Help Them Through

Recent release “Ireland's Viper,” from Covenant Books author Reba Whitley, is the riveting story of a mountain family who, after surviving a mysterious ordeal at their homestead in the Bear Mountains, head across the Atlantic to celebrate a beautiful wedding in Ireland. But what awaits them is yet another mystery that will test their faith and force them to rely on the Lord to protect them.