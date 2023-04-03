Author Reba Whitley’s New Book, "Ireland's Viper," is an Exhilarating Mystery of One Family's Dangerous Encounter in Which They'll Seek Out the Lord to Help Them Through
Recent release “Ireland's Viper,” from Covenant Books author Reba Whitley, is the riveting story of a mountain family who, after surviving a mysterious ordeal at their homestead in the Bear Mountains, head across the Atlantic to celebrate a beautiful wedding in Ireland. But what awaits them is yet another mystery that will test their faith and force them to rely on the Lord to protect them.
Cullman, AL, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Reba Whitley, a prolific author who has served with her husband in church ministries for over thirty years, has completed her new book, “Ireland's Viper”: a captivating mystery that follows one family’s misfortunes as they travel overseas to leave behind their past traumas and celebrate, only for a celebratory occasion to be turned on its head.
Whitley shares, “‘Ireland’s Viper’ is a sequel to ‘The Mountain Shack Mystery.’ The mountain family’s story continues as they go to Ireland for Patrick and Etta’s wedding. Little did they know, the affliction and misery from the mountain crime would be waiting to plague their joyous event with more pain and suffering! Find out how the family’s dependence on God carried them through another trial and proved to them, once more, that God can and does work things out for their good.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Reba Whitley’s new book will take readers on an unforgettable journey with danger and suspense lurking around every corner. A poignant and compelling mystery brimming with fully realized characters, “Ireland’s Viper” is shared by the author, much like her other stories, in the hope that readers will be inspired keep their faith in the Lord strong and discover the blessings and miracles he can work in time of great struggle and sacrifice.
Readers can purchase “Ireland's Viper” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Whitley shares, “‘Ireland’s Viper’ is a sequel to ‘The Mountain Shack Mystery.’ The mountain family’s story continues as they go to Ireland for Patrick and Etta’s wedding. Little did they know, the affliction and misery from the mountain crime would be waiting to plague their joyous event with more pain and suffering! Find out how the family’s dependence on God carried them through another trial and proved to them, once more, that God can and does work things out for their good.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Reba Whitley’s new book will take readers on an unforgettable journey with danger and suspense lurking around every corner. A poignant and compelling mystery brimming with fully realized characters, “Ireland’s Viper” is shared by the author, much like her other stories, in the hope that readers will be inspired keep their faith in the Lord strong and discover the blessings and miracles he can work in time of great struggle and sacrifice.
Readers can purchase “Ireland's Viper” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories