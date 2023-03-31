Author Steve Pogwizd’s New Book, "The Gifted Tree," is a Captivating Story of Friendship & Kindness That Follows a Group of Animals Who Band Together to Help One Another
Recent release “The Gifted Tree,” from Page Publishing author Steve Pogwizd, is an engaging story of the various animals that live within a very special tree and do all they can to help each other. When an injured robin lands on one of the tree's limbs, the residents all spring to action to help, but a scary hawk presents a very serious threat to the critters that call the Gifted Tree home.
Crown Point, IN, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Steve Pogwizd, who holds a lifelong passion for reading, has completed his new book, “The Gifted Tree”: a charming tale that follows the lives of different animals that have all relied on a special tree for a home at one point or another, and how they help one another in times of need.
Growing up in the small town of Frankfort, Illinois, Steve would often read books at night as a form of entertainment instead of watching TV like the rest of his peers. After years of business education through his father and learning and living a very difficult schedule of work with his father’s lead in his and his uncle’s fiber drum company, Steve moved into production manager and later became the head salesman, traveling through the United States. After years of hard work and being dissatisfied with his career, Steve tried his hand at writing, realizing his special knack for storytelling. When not working, Steve finds enjoyment in writing music and playing his guitars.
Pogwizd shares, “This a story about friendship and the happiness and importance of helping one another through tough times and when times can be so difficult it can even lead to danger!”
Published by Page Publishing, Steve Pogwizd’s delightful tale initially came to him one late night while working on a different novel entirely, when the idea of “The Gifted Tree” magically popped into his head. Accompanied by vibrant artwork to help bring this thrilling tale to life, readers of all ages will find an exciting journey of friendship and teamwork that can weather even the most dangerous of situations.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Gifted Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
