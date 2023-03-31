Author Steve Pogwizd’s New Book, "The Gifted Tree," is a Captivating Story of Friendship & Kindness That Follows a Group of Animals Who Band Together to Help One Another

Recent release “The Gifted Tree,” from Page Publishing author Steve Pogwizd, is an engaging story of the various animals that live within a very special tree and do all they can to help each other. When an injured robin lands on one of the tree's limbs, the residents all spring to action to help, but a scary hawk presents a very serious threat to the critters that call the Gifted Tree home.