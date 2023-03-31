Mark W. Leslie’s New Book, "Shadow When Evil Walks," is a Mysterious and Curious Novel All About a Darkness That Looms Over the City That Never Sleeps
Recent release “Shadow When Evil Walks,” from Page Publishing author Mark W. Leslie, is a mystifying story that brings to light the distressing actions of the monsters that walk through this world.
Huntsville, AL, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mark W. Leslie has completed his new book, “Shadow When Evil Walks”: a gripping novel that makes readers confront the realities and horrors of this world.
Leslie writes, “All my life, I wanted to write stories. I could always see stories in my head, but I could never truly get it on paper. Over the years, I would start a project but never finish it. During that time, I always thought that it was because of the many changes in my life that sidetracked me from writing. Now I see that these many life experiences weren’t obstacles but tools that I need in order to finally pursue my lifelong dream. Now I have both the time and passion to write the stories that have been in my head for so long.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mark W. Leslie’s puzzling novel is a story about a baffling murder that sparks fear in the hearts of the people of New York. This sinister event clouds the city and threatens the lives of its citizens. The police work with a mystery man to catch whoever is threatening the city. Readers will get to see just how far they’ll go to save themselves and the city.
Leslie opens the story, writing, “It seems that we as a people have an incurable fascination for death, destruction, and tragedy to the point that we have made it a genre of entertainment all its own, and as we tune in daily to the various news outlets so we can find out about the horrors of the day. This seems to hold true as even now in this great apple city, a large crowd begins to gather, a crowd of people who haven’t noticed or spoken to each other before now. Because of a mysterious murder, the conversations have already begun.”
The story immediately grabs the reader’s attention and keeps it for the duration of the novel. This book is a labor of love, and hopefully that passion will come across to readers.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Shadow When Evil Walks” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Leslie writes, “All my life, I wanted to write stories. I could always see stories in my head, but I could never truly get it on paper. Over the years, I would start a project but never finish it. During that time, I always thought that it was because of the many changes in my life that sidetracked me from writing. Now I see that these many life experiences weren’t obstacles but tools that I need in order to finally pursue my lifelong dream. Now I have both the time and passion to write the stories that have been in my head for so long.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mark W. Leslie’s puzzling novel is a story about a baffling murder that sparks fear in the hearts of the people of New York. This sinister event clouds the city and threatens the lives of its citizens. The police work with a mystery man to catch whoever is threatening the city. Readers will get to see just how far they’ll go to save themselves and the city.
Leslie opens the story, writing, “It seems that we as a people have an incurable fascination for death, destruction, and tragedy to the point that we have made it a genre of entertainment all its own, and as we tune in daily to the various news outlets so we can find out about the horrors of the day. This seems to hold true as even now in this great apple city, a large crowd begins to gather, a crowd of people who haven’t noticed or spoken to each other before now. Because of a mysterious murder, the conversations have already begun.”
The story immediately grabs the reader’s attention and keeps it for the duration of the novel. This book is a labor of love, and hopefully that passion will come across to readers.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Shadow When Evil Walks” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories