Author Sterling Langston’s New Book, "The Inextinguishable Dark Flame of Blackman," Follows a Young Man Who Must Use His New Powers to Fight Against Supernatural Terrors

Recent release “The Inextinguishable Dark Flame of Blackman,” from Page Publishing author Sterling Langston, is a graphic novel that tells the story of Travale Tremont, a young Black man who gains incredible powers after a fatal accident and was reanimated. Now under the guise of "Blackman," Travale must fight against otherworldly creatures that threaten humanity with his new abilities.