Author Sterling Langston’s New Book, "The Inextinguishable Dark Flame of Blackman," Follows a Young Man Who Must Use His New Powers to Fight Against Supernatural Terrors
Recent release “The Inextinguishable Dark Flame of Blackman,” from Page Publishing author Sterling Langston, is a graphic novel that tells the story of Travale Tremont, a young Black man who gains incredible powers after a fatal accident and was reanimated. Now under the guise of "Blackman," Travale must fight against otherworldly creatures that threaten humanity with his new abilities.
Villa Rica, GA, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sterling Langston has completed his new book, “The Inextinguishable Dark Flame of Blackman”: a captivating graphic novel that follows a young man named Travale who experienced an unfortunate accident that changes his life forever by imbuing him with incredible powers that he’ll have to use against evil titans that have awoken from their slumber.
“Problems with being a young awkward teenager trying to survive the wild chaotic Miami waves of violence, as young black man,” writes Langston. “Travale Tremont realizes he must fight to sustain even legitimize his very existence. Not only the streets, and the ooze of a contemptible society, but also a treacherous foe aptly called Vein. An enemy that omits a deadly cocktail of toxins that blanket his rampage of death to whomever inhales it, and a lethal mixture of venom from an antagonist whose claws that cut deep, rip, and tear, as he injects poisons into his victims. A villain that increases in size and power by each soul he devours.
“Can ‘Blackman’ and his two female companions surmount ‘Vien,’ and his unquenchable lust for souls? And can a teenage love, any love blossom, persist, even exist in the middle of this? If so great! But can they also muster up enough moxie to ‘Emuck,’ and her countless army of female centaurs? Who’ve sworn to overtake the earth, reclaim, and restore it back to its former glory. And using the humans for servants, and sustenance. Hence the battle of the four-legged ones vs. the two-legged ones is about to ensue!”
Published by Page Publishing, Sterling Langston’s exhilarating tale draws inspiration from the author's own life while growing up in an impoverished neighborhood, and developed over the eighteen years he spent in prison. Full of incredibly vivid artwork and imagery created by the author, Travale’s story will leave readers spellbound as Blackman faces incredible loss and heartache all in the name of fighting against the dangerous villains who threaten the entire world.
Expertly paced and full of unforgettable characters, “The Inextinguishable Dark Flame of Blackman” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Inextinguishable Dark Flame of Blackman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Problems with being a young awkward teenager trying to survive the wild chaotic Miami waves of violence, as young black man,” writes Langston. “Travale Tremont realizes he must fight to sustain even legitimize his very existence. Not only the streets, and the ooze of a contemptible society, but also a treacherous foe aptly called Vein. An enemy that omits a deadly cocktail of toxins that blanket his rampage of death to whomever inhales it, and a lethal mixture of venom from an antagonist whose claws that cut deep, rip, and tear, as he injects poisons into his victims. A villain that increases in size and power by each soul he devours.
“Can ‘Blackman’ and his two female companions surmount ‘Vien,’ and his unquenchable lust for souls? And can a teenage love, any love blossom, persist, even exist in the middle of this? If so great! But can they also muster up enough moxie to ‘Emuck,’ and her countless army of female centaurs? Who’ve sworn to overtake the earth, reclaim, and restore it back to its former glory. And using the humans for servants, and sustenance. Hence the battle of the four-legged ones vs. the two-legged ones is about to ensue!”
Published by Page Publishing, Sterling Langston’s exhilarating tale draws inspiration from the author's own life while growing up in an impoverished neighborhood, and developed over the eighteen years he spent in prison. Full of incredibly vivid artwork and imagery created by the author, Travale’s story will leave readers spellbound as Blackman faces incredible loss and heartache all in the name of fighting against the dangerous villains who threaten the entire world.
Expertly paced and full of unforgettable characters, “The Inextinguishable Dark Flame of Blackman” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Inextinguishable Dark Flame of Blackman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories