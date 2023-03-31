Author Danise Donerson’s New Book, "Pain I Must Endure," is a Compelling True Story of the Author's Refusal to Give Up Hope in the Face of Her Debilitating Chronic Pain

Recent release “Pain I Must Endure,” from Page Publishing author Danise Donerson, follows the author's journey after she suddenly experienced chronic pain that forever altered her life. Determined to do whatever it took to remove her pain, Donerson details her miraculous story that required incredible resolve and will power to not give up no matter how difficult things became.