Author Danise Donerson’s New Book, "Pain I Must Endure," is a Compelling True Story of the Author's Refusal to Give Up Hope in the Face of Her Debilitating Chronic Pain
Recent release “Pain I Must Endure,” from Page Publishing author Danise Donerson, follows the author's journey after she suddenly experienced chronic pain that forever altered her life. Determined to do whatever it took to remove her pain, Donerson details her miraculous story that required incredible resolve and will power to not give up no matter how difficult things became.
Jackson, MO, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Danise Donerson has completed her new book, “Pain I Must Endure”: a heartfelt and riveting memoir that details the author’s struggle with chronic pain and her fight to recover her health and sense of self with hard work and perseverance through her suffering.
A native of Jackson, Mississippi, author Danise Donerson is a retired hairstylist of thirty-three years. She is also an EMT of five years and a paramedic graduate. She is the loving mother of four beautiful children and has been blessed with twelve grandchildren. “Pain I Must Endure” is her second publication.
“Early on a November morning, standing in line to vote in a presidential election in 2012, my life would change forever,” shares Donerson. “My mind, body, and soul experienced pain that was unimaginable. I suffered about five years straight with excruciating chronic pain. Sadly, at the hands of a person I trusted to help me.
“My suffering could have been avoided. I never knew that there were so many levels of pain. This was a pain that I talked to, like it was a person. It took me to a place where I understood why many people had committed suicide. I never had suicidal ideations, but the pain took me to the door. It humbled, disabled, disfigured, and changed me spiritually, physically, and mentally. I don’t wish this pain on the worse serial killer in this world. Yeah, it was that bad.”
Published by Page Publishing, Danise Donerson’s stirring tale is inspired by the author’s desire to encourage others to endure whatever challenges they face in life, and to never give in to despair and one’s pain in times of struggle. Poignant and deeply personal, “Pain I Must Endure” will take readers on a powerful journey of perseverance that is sure to remain with them long after its conclusion, providing hope in times of darkness and strife.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Pain I Must Endure" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
