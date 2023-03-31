Author Susan Maroney’s New Book, "Shattered Calm," Follows a Woman's Club President Who Vows to Solve a Shocking Murder, Where Any One of Her Friends Could be the Killer

Recent release “Shattered Calm,” from Page Publishing author Susan Maroney, centers around a woman who gets pulled into a murder investigation in a small, quiet town. After discovering the body of her local woman's club's custodian, Sarah Peterson begins to suspect some of her closest friends as the killer and vows to figure out who it could be and what their motive was.