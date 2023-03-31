Author Susan Maroney’s New Book, "Shattered Calm," Follows a Woman's Club President Who Vows to Solve a Shocking Murder, Where Any One of Her Friends Could be the Killer
Recent release “Shattered Calm,” from Page Publishing author Susan Maroney, centers around a woman who gets pulled into a murder investigation in a small, quiet town. After discovering the body of her local woman's club's custodian, Sarah Peterson begins to suspect some of her closest friends as the killer and vows to figure out who it could be and what their motive was.
Ridgewood, NJ, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Susan Maroney, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, has completed her new book, “Shattered Calm”: a gripping murder mystery set in a quiet town called Calm Woods Cove, whose nonexistent crime rate is suddenly upturned when a body is discovered by the president of the local woman’s club.
A New Jersey native, author Susan Maroney is a poet, writer, and photographer who holds a MAT degree in French and, for a number of years, taught high school French. Since retiring, Susan has devoted much of her time and efforts to writing and photography. Using these skills, Susan created a line of notecards and greeting cards, entitled, “Novelty Foto Notes,” which have won numerous awards on the local, state, and national levels. Along with her writing and photographic work, Susan enjoys cooking and swimming, and is an experienced volunteer, dedicating her time to working with local organizations. One such organization is her local Woman’s Club, in which she has served as a board member in various capacities, including as president twice.
Maroney writes, “Sarah Peterson is president of the Calm Woods Cove Women’s Club named after the town in which it is located. The Women’s Club is closely associated with almost every aspect of life in Calm Woods Cove. Sarah loves living in Calm Woods Cove. It has a reputation as being a friendly and welcoming place to live. But most importantly, it has an almost nonexistent crime rate. It is said that you can live, work, and play there, feeling completely safe.
“But Sarah is beginning to wonder about this claim after speaking with Ralph Peterson, the club’s recently hired custodian. He received a call laced with obscenities warning him that his custodial job at the Women’s Club was in jeopardy. He felt that both his job and his life were being threatened. To calm him, Sarah responded that it probably was just a prank call, but the more she thought about it, the more she is not so sure,” writes Maroney.
“Her doubts are confirmed when the bloody corpse of Ralph Peterson is found on the floor in the rental manager’s office. It appears that the call he had received was not a prank. Someone is upset that he was awarded the custodial position. But who and why?
“Important key members of the club become suspects causing Sarah to wonder if one of her close friends is a cold-blooded murderer. Unnerving twists and turns occur. Danger mounts. Sarah is on edge because she needs to be constantly on her guard.”
Published by Page Publishing, Susan Maroney’s thrilling tale was inspired by the author’s real-life work with her local Woman’s Club, which holds its meeting in a fascinating old building that sparked Maroney’s imagination to serve as a backdrop for a murder mystery. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Maroney deftly weaves a trail of clues and red herrings that will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow Sarah on her investigation to discover who amongst her small-town neighbors the killer could be.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Shattered Calm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A New Jersey native, author Susan Maroney is a poet, writer, and photographer who holds a MAT degree in French and, for a number of years, taught high school French. Since retiring, Susan has devoted much of her time and efforts to writing and photography. Using these skills, Susan created a line of notecards and greeting cards, entitled, “Novelty Foto Notes,” which have won numerous awards on the local, state, and national levels. Along with her writing and photographic work, Susan enjoys cooking and swimming, and is an experienced volunteer, dedicating her time to working with local organizations. One such organization is her local Woman’s Club, in which she has served as a board member in various capacities, including as president twice.
Maroney writes, “Sarah Peterson is president of the Calm Woods Cove Women’s Club named after the town in which it is located. The Women’s Club is closely associated with almost every aspect of life in Calm Woods Cove. Sarah loves living in Calm Woods Cove. It has a reputation as being a friendly and welcoming place to live. But most importantly, it has an almost nonexistent crime rate. It is said that you can live, work, and play there, feeling completely safe.
“But Sarah is beginning to wonder about this claim after speaking with Ralph Peterson, the club’s recently hired custodian. He received a call laced with obscenities warning him that his custodial job at the Women’s Club was in jeopardy. He felt that both his job and his life were being threatened. To calm him, Sarah responded that it probably was just a prank call, but the more she thought about it, the more she is not so sure,” writes Maroney.
“Her doubts are confirmed when the bloody corpse of Ralph Peterson is found on the floor in the rental manager’s office. It appears that the call he had received was not a prank. Someone is upset that he was awarded the custodial position. But who and why?
“Important key members of the club become suspects causing Sarah to wonder if one of her close friends is a cold-blooded murderer. Unnerving twists and turns occur. Danger mounts. Sarah is on edge because she needs to be constantly on her guard.”
Published by Page Publishing, Susan Maroney’s thrilling tale was inspired by the author’s real-life work with her local Woman’s Club, which holds its meeting in a fascinating old building that sparked Maroney’s imagination to serve as a backdrop for a murder mystery. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Maroney deftly weaves a trail of clues and red herrings that will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow Sarah on her investigation to discover who amongst her small-town neighbors the killer could be.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Shattered Calm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories