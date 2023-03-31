Author Corina Mota Salamanca’s New Book "El Chamuco: The Devil Comes in Forms" is a Compilation of Modern Short Fiction Offering Unnerving Encounters with the Paranormal
Recent release “El Chamuco: The Devil Comes in Forms,” from Page Publishing author Corina Mota Salamanca, is an entertaining collection of rivetingly unsettling short stories centered on the main character's terrifying brushes with the supernatural.
New York, NY, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Corina Mota Salamanca, a young author from Arizona, has completed her new book, “El Chamuco: The Devil Comes in Forms”: a gripping and potent work offering more than twenty short stories that keep the pages turning until its eerie conclusion.
No one truly knows what is out there or what is made up. One thing is for certain: there are evil people in this world. But what do we call the unexplained events that happen to us or the thing that keeps us away from places? These short stories of unexplained creatures and occurrences are sure to keep you questioning. Does the devil really come in forms?
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “El Chamuco: The Devil Comes in Forms” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
