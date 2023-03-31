Author Afzal Nasiri’s Book, "Forced To Flee: A Tale of two Afghan Refugees," is About Himself and His Father
Recent release “Forced to Flee: A Tale of Two Afghan Refugees,” from Page Publishing author Afzal Nasiri, follows the author as he retraced his father's footsteps as he fled Afghanistan to seek refuge for himself and his family. Along with exploring Afghanistan's tumultuous political history, Nasiri weaves together an intricate tale of his family's history and perseverance.
Fairfax, VA, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Afzal Nasiri has completed his new book, “Forced to Flee: A Tale of Two Afghan Refugees”: a gripping and eye-opening memoir that follows the author as he chronicles his father’s flight from Afghanistan to India as a refugee to protect the life of his family.
Drawing from a deep well of Indian and Afghan knowledge, Nasiri has compiled a capitulating story of his father’s escape from Afghanistan at age twelve in 1929 to India while Nadir Shah usurped Kabul throne from Habibullah Kalakani. Kalakani was illiterate and the only Tajik Amir in the history of Afghanistan. Nasiri’s grandfather, Malik Zaman Nasiri of Farza, Kohdaman, was a supporter of Kalakani and was executed by Nadir Shah along with Kalakani after he lost the throne, following a nine-month hiatus.
In 1980, walking in his father’s footsteps after almost fifty years, Nasiri goes on to narrate the story of his retreat from Afghanistan to save his life and that of his young wife and eighteen-month-old son from the clutches of Marxist regime of Kabul, who overthrew the ruling republic of Mohammad Daoud in a bloody coupe in April 1978. It was an age of tumult, Nasiri writes. Nasiri lands in India with the desire and urgency to migrate to the safe haven of the United States, his lifelong dream and subject of his dissertation when graduating from master’s at Aligarh University India.
Published by Page Publishing, Afzal Nasiri’s spellbinding tale is a deeply personal tale that endeavors to explore the social and political disturbances of Afghanistan’s history from the point of view of an outsider, and how these disruptions have impacted the lives of the innocent civilians who were forced to flee their homes for safety. This expertly paced tale will keep readers engaged as Nasiri brings to life his father’s incredible journey.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Forced to Flee: A Tale of Two Afghan Refugees” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
