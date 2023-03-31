Author Afzal Nasiri’s Book, "Forced To Flee: A Tale of two Afghan Refugees," is About Himself and His Father

Recent release “Forced to Flee: A Tale of Two Afghan Refugees,” from Page Publishing author Afzal Nasiri, follows the author as he retraced his father's footsteps as he fled Afghanistan to seek refuge for himself and his family. Along with exploring Afghanistan's tumultuous political history, Nasiri weaves together an intricate tale of his family's history and perseverance.