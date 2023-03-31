Author Eric Lucero’s New Book, "Through My Eyes," is a Collective Account of the Trials and Tribulations in the Author’s Life, as Told Through Poetry
Recent release “Through My Eyes,” from Page Publishing author Eric Lucero, is the sum of events the author has seen and been through, which the author conveys through evocative poetry.
Albuquerque, NM, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eric Lucero, who was born in a smaller town in New Mexico but currently resides in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has completed his new book, “Through My Eyes”: a thoughtful work that shares the author’s experiences throughout a period of several years of going through a rough time and losing everything he had.
Author Eric Lucero graduated high school in 1989. He has always loved poetry and literature. He has great admiration for the teachers who showed him what there is to read and write. A lot of his spare time was spent in libraries. He has always had a love for putting words together, especially in poetry. He has a heart for the fine arts, as he not only enjoyed the literature classes but music and theater classes as well. He also has a heart for people and wants them to know there is always hope no matter what happens in life. He was raised in a single-parent home by his mother alongside his sister. His mother passed away in 2006. He has a son who also resides in Albuquerque and loves to write as well.
Published by Page Publishing, Eric Lucero’s stunning work includes poems such as “If My Mother’s Not in Heaven,” “What I’ve Seen with My Own Eyes,” “We’re from Two Different Worlds,” “Grown Men That Don’t Know How to Act,” “I Continue to Meet Every Walk of Life,” “Time Doesn’t Heal Wounds Nor Does It Forget,” “I’ll Never Forgive You for What You Did to Me,” “The Road Home Has Become an Impossible One,” “I’ll Never Forgive You Because I’ll Never Forget,” and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Through My Eyes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
