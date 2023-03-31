Author Irene Sankey’s New Book, “In this Mind of Mine: Volume I,” is an Emotional Series of Poems & Stories from the Author's Past That Reflect Upon Her Experiences
Recent release “In this Mind of Mine: Volume I,” from Page Publishing author Irene Sankey, is a heartfelt book of poems, short stories, and ruminations that reveal the thoughts and emotions that make up the author's very soul. With each entry, Sankey reveals more of herself than ever before in the hopes of connecting with her readers on a spiritual level.
Oklahoma Ciy, OK, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Irene Sankey, who has been writing all her life to cope with the struggles that life presents, has completed her new book, “In this Mind of Mine: Volume I”: an assortment of gripping and insightful poems that takes readers on a profound journey and explores the author’s life story, taking a look at the moments she holds onto that have shaped her.
“This book contains poems and stories that carry meaning,” writes Sankey. “Throughout the years, I have written hundreds and hundreds of pieces. You don't see them all because I was scared of what everyone else thought. After each notebook or paper was written, I burned it in my grandpa's fireplace. As I had gotten older, I realized I never wanted to burn away my words anymore. Everyone deserves to be heard, no matter how small the words are.
“These poems and short stories are all gonna be different. They all bear various emotions and results, as life does too. Love, sadness, loneliness, and happiness are the core conscience in the human body. I had difficulty separating those emotions, so I had developed a fake smile for whenever I felt not okay. I hope this shines a little understanding of what was in a little-troubled human being's mind.”
Published by Page Publishing, Irene Sankey’s insightful stories will draw readers in, inviting them to witness an intimate self-portrait of the author that reveals the scars and struggles she has endured throughout her past. Beautifully written and deeply personal, “In this Mind of Mine: Volume I” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them spellbound by the author’s incredible gift of prose and storytelling.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “In this Mind of Mine: Volume I” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
