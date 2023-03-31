Author Irene Sankey’s New Book, “In this Mind of Mine: Volume I,” is an Emotional Series of Poems & Stories from the Author's Past That Reflect Upon Her Experiences

Recent release “In this Mind of Mine: Volume I,” from Page Publishing author Irene Sankey, is a heartfelt book of poems, short stories, and ruminations that reveal the thoughts and emotions that make up the author's very soul. With each entry, Sankey reveals more of herself than ever before in the hopes of connecting with her readers on a spiritual level.