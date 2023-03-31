Author Linda Teeter’s New Book, "The Puzzle Journey," is a Stirring and Heartfelt Story of One Woman's Hunt for Greater Wealth and What She Finds Instead Along the Way
Recent release “The Puzzle Journey,” from Page Publishing author Linda Teeter, is an inspiring tale that follows a young woman named Hailey who, after losing her beloved grandmother, is set on a search for clues from her grandmother's will in order to find an even greater fortune. Along the way she'll make remarkable discoveries about herself through the various people who come into her life.
Junction City, KS, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Linda Teeter, a loving wife and great-grandmother, has completed her new book, “The Puzzle Journey”: a captivating mystery that follows one young girl’s quest to discover the missing pieces that have been promised to provide incredible wealth to her following the passing of her grandmother.
After growing up on a thousand-acre dairy farm located in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains, author Linda Teeter graduated from Brushton-Moira Central School and obtained an associate of arts from Jefferson Community College in Watertown, New York. Married to her husband, Joseph Teeter for over fifty years, the two of them have been blessed with a beautiful daughter, Darcie, and three grandchildren, two of them married. Teeter has lived for over forty years in Kansas, and the apple of her eye is her great-grandson, Joe, and attends the Church of the Nazarene in Manhattan, Kansas.
Teeter shares, “Upon the unexpected death of Hailey’s beloved grandma, the will sent Hailey on a journey to collect clues that would bring her greater wealth than what she had already received. The places sent and the people she met on the way filled her life with adventure and fun.”
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Teeter’s gripping tale will lead readers on an unforgettable journey as Hailey discovers important life lessons from the unique characters that she encounters on her path to fulfill her grandmother’s mission left to her. Expertly paced and poignant, “The Puzzle Journey” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers and stay with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Puzzle Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
