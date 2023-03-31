Author Linda Teeter’s New Book, "The Puzzle Journey," is a Stirring and Heartfelt Story of One Woman's Hunt for Greater Wealth and What She Finds Instead Along the Way

Recent release “The Puzzle Journey,” from Page Publishing author Linda Teeter, is an inspiring tale that follows a young woman named Hailey who, after losing her beloved grandmother, is set on a search for clues from her grandmother's will in order to find an even greater fortune. Along the way she'll make remarkable discoveries about herself through the various people who come into her life.