Author Jackie Carmichael’s New Book, "Sissy Don't Like Ghosts," is a Fascinating Story of Four Children Who Band Together to Investigate a Supernatural Mystery

Recent release “Sissy Don't Like Ghosts,” from Page Publishing author Jackie Carmichael, is a spellbinding tale that centers around a young girl named Betty, who moves into a new house with her family and beloved doll Sissy. After being told by two neighborhood children that their grandpa's barn might be haunted, Betty, along with her brother Mark, set off to find out the truth.