Author Jackie Carmichael’s New Book, "Sissy Don't Like Ghosts," is a Fascinating Story of Four Children Who Band Together to Investigate a Supernatural Mystery
Recent release “Sissy Don't Like Ghosts,” from Page Publishing author Jackie Carmichael, is a spellbinding tale that centers around a young girl named Betty, who moves into a new house with her family and beloved doll Sissy. After being told by two neighborhood children that their grandpa's barn might be haunted, Betty, along with her brother Mark, set off to find out the truth.
Murphy, NC, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jackie Carmichael, a disabled veteran who served seventeen years in the Navy, has completed his new book, “Sissy Don't Like Ghosts”: a captivating story of a band of four young friends who investigate a barn they believe to be haunted, and the exhilarating story that ensues.
After moving from South Carolina to Colorado and later Florida as a teenager, author Jackie Carmichael joined the Navy at just nineteen years old. He has always made up stories his whole life for self-entertainment, and outside of writing his stories, he enjoys riding through the mountains on his motorcycle.
Carmichael shares, “Betty—along with her doll, Sissy—and her family move to Colorado. Betty and Mark become friends with the neighbor’s kids, Bobby and Amanda. They tell them their Grandpa’s barn is haunted. They all decide to investigate. They run into unnatural things, which leads to an exciting adventure.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jackie Carmichael’s riveting story will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow along on Betty, Mark, Bobby, and Amanda’s search for the truth behind the odd circumstances surrounding the old barn. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Sissy Don’t Like Ghosts” will leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Sissy Don't Like Ghosts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
