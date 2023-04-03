Author Dipa Sarkar-Dey’s New Book, "Kismet," is a Meaningful Collection of Powerful Poetry That Explore the Concept of Destiny
Recent release “Kismet,” from Page Publishing author Dipa Sarkar-Dey, is a collection of thought-provoking poems that invite readers to discern the kismet of teenagers in a war-stricken country, the kismet of biases on skin colors, the kismet of a disabled person, the kismet of immigrants in a dreamland called America, and even the kismet of a little bird.
Baltimore, MD, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dipa Sarkar-Dey, who was born and raised in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has completed her new book, “Kismet”: a fascinating collection of poems that challenge readers to think about their views on the idea of destiny and how it impacts lives.
After completing her MSc in pure mathematics from the University of Dhaka, she became a lecturer of mathematics in the accounting department of her alma mater. She came to the USA as a graduate student and completed her MSE and Ph.D. in mathematical sciences from Johns Hopkins University. Currently, she is an associate professor emerita of the Mathematics and Statistics Department at Loyola University Maryland. She was awarded the Fulbright teaching/research scholarship twice. She has been writing and publishing nonfiction as well as fiction for a while. However, she began writing poetry after retirement.
Published by Page Publishing, Dipa Sarkar-Dey’s emotional work depicts the inner turmoil gently, without being harsh and chaotic. Her love of nature and faith in a supreme being intertwine in the poems like a colorful Persian rug.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “Kismet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
