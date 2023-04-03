Author Dipa Sarkar-Dey’s New Book, "Kismet," is a Meaningful Collection of Powerful Poetry That Explore the Concept of Destiny

Recent release “Kismet,” from Page Publishing author Dipa Sarkar-Dey, is a collection of thought-provoking poems that invite readers to discern the kismet of teenagers in a war-stricken country, the kismet of biases on skin colors, the kismet of a disabled person, the kismet of immigrants in a dreamland called America, and even the kismet of a little bird.